2022 Irish Open: Tee times & TV details for the final day as Shane Lowry chases unlikely glory

The final day of the Horizon Irish Open takes place on Sunday at Mount Juliet in Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, with the chance of home success receding at a pace of knots.

After a dismal third-round, Seamus Power is well out of contention after he slipped back to -3 after a demoralising +5 round on Saturday afternoon.

However, Shane Lowry recorded a -4 round to catapult himself into the top-20, but he remains well behind in the field.

Padraig Harrington and Niall Kearney complete the field for the Irish, with the pair also well back in the field in their home tournament.

Heading into the final day, Lowry (-7) is Ireland’s most likely source of success at the tournament, and he will be hopeful that he can put the pressure on the leaders from early on.

Lowry tees off his final round at 11.40am, as he is paired with Edoardo Molinari at the Co. Kilkenny venue.

Elsewhere, Seamus Power (-3) and Niall Kearney (-3) begin their respective rounds at 7.53am, as they look to card a respectable final day score to round off their Irish Open efforts.

Meanwhile, Padraig Harrington (-4) starts his final round at 9.01am, with the US Senior Open champion paired Jaokim Lagegren in his final round.

Leader Adrian Meronk (-14) begins his final round showing at 1.15pm, alongside close challenger Jack Senior (-13).

Irish Open TV details.

The final day Horizon Irish Open will be live on RTE2 and RTE Player on Sunday from 1.10pm-5.45pm.

Sky Sports Golf will also be covering the action.

A full list of tee times for the 2022 Horizon Irish Open. can be found here.

