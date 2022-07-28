Vote for your EirGrid GAA Power Play of the Month for July

EirGrid, the Official Timing Partner to the GAA, have launched their Power Play of the Month, giving fans a chance to vote for their standout moments throughout the GAA season.

A power play is a standout moment from a player or manager that allowed a team to power forward by positively defining or altering the outcome of a game. Each month a power play will be selected by a panel of experts, from both the Football and Hurling All Ireland Championships and will be put to public vote to be named the EirGrid Power Play of the Month.

The EirGrid Power Play moments from May, June and July, as voted by GAA fans, will then be put to a final public vote for the EirGrid Power Play of the Year. Each winner will be awarded a premium sports watch for their outstanding efforts which captured the public’s attention.

After much consideration, the experts have whittled down the choices to two standout moments in hurling and football.

HURLING: Gearóid Hegarty’s All Ireland Final goal against Kilkenny

Gearoid Hegarty laid down a marker early on in Limerick’s All-Ireland Final victory over Kilkenny, going for the jugular early on and blazing a shot across Eoin Murphy to the top corner of the net.

The goal showed that Limerick meant business and came against one of the best shot stoppers the game has ever seen. Hegarty went on to finish the game with 1-5 from play in another magnificent personal All-Ireland final performance.

FOOTBALL: Seán O’Shea’s last-gasp free against Dublin

Sean O’Shea’s astonishing last gasp 50 metre winning free into the breeze against Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final was the iconic GAA moment of the summer.

The shape and whip on the kick was perfection itself as Kerry ended a run of five consecutive Championship defeats by Dublin to set up an All-Ireland final date with Galway, and ultimately a first Sam Maguire triumph since 2014.

You can have your say in our Twitter poll below or head over to our Instagram Stories to cast an additional vote.

2022 marks the seventh year for EirGrid as the Official Timing Partner of the GAA as part of an agreement that runs to 2025. EirGrid is also the sponsor of the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship.