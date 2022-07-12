Tony Kelly’s epic last gasp sideline wins EirGrid Power Play of the Month

Tony Kelly’s pointed sideline cut equaliser in the Munster Hurling Final against Limerick has been selected as the EirGrid Power Play of the Month for June, as voted for by the fans.

EirGrid, the state-owned company charged with delivering a cleaner energy future through management of Ireland’s electricity grid, launched the EirGrid Power Play Awards earlier this year, as part of its Official Timings Partnership with the GAA.

A power play is a standout moment from a player or manager that allowed a team to power forward by positively defining or altering the outcome of a game. Each month a power play will be selected by a panel of experts, from both the Football and Hurling All Ireland Championships and will be put to public vote to be named the EirGrid Power Play of the Month.

Limerick captain Declan Hannon looked to have settled an epic Munster final with a massive score from well inside his own half in the second minute of injury time, a point that would surely sit alongside Ciaran Carey’s winner against the same opposition 26 years earlier.

But Tony Kelly tore up that narrative. With the allotted three minutes of injury time having elapsed, he stood over a sideline ball from as tight an angle as one could possibly hope to score, but amid a level of pressure that would be unbearable for most, knowing that anything less than a point would mean certain defeat for Clare.

Rather than play it short, he whipped the ball outside the right-hand post, allowing it to arc back in and over the crossbar for a breath taking equaliser which was in no way diminished by the fact that his side’s challenge subsequently faltered in extra time.

Up against Kelly’s sideline for the Power Play of the Month award for June was Rian O’Neill’s last minute point with ensured extra-time in the enthralling Senior Football Championship quarter-final battle between Armagh and Galway.

2022 marks the seventh year for EirGrid as the Official Timing Partner of the GAA as part of an agreement that runs to 2025. EirGrid is also the sponsor of the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Champions