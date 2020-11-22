“It’s a huge day. 85 years waiting.”

Tipperary have won their first Munster senior Gaelic football championship since 1935.

On the weekend of the Bloody Sunday centenary commemorations, Tipp beat Cork on Sunday, 0-17 to 0-14, on Sunday afternoon to lift the provincial title.

It is their first Munster championship victory in 85 years. And the first time since 1992, when Clare won, that a team other than Kerry or Cork have won the Munster title.

Tipperary won the trophy wearing special replica jerseys of those worn by the county 100 years ago at Croke Park on Bloody Sunday, when 14 people were killed by British military forces.

Following the victory, Tipperary Gaelic football manager David Power gave an emotional interview with RTÉ.

The Tipp coach said he always believed the county would win the championship.

“It’s a huge day. 85 years waiting. I’m ready to cry, to be honest with you,” Power told RTÉ after the game.

“I kept saying to the players that it’s been the last 15 years of hard work: Lads getting to Munster minor finals, lads getting to U21 finals, maybe not winning all the time.

“I’m just proud to see the likes of Philip Austin, Brian Fox, and all these great guys that have ploughed the fields for Tipp football the last 15 years.

“The last 10 years, Tipp have been going well at underage, minor and U21. That’s really what drove on the lads here today. We wanted to make our mark at senior.

“It’s going to be huge, the knock-on effects of this. You’re going to see primary school children wanting to play football for Tipp for the next 20 to 30 years.”

Power was the coach when Tipperary won the 2011 All-Ireland minor title, beating Dublin in the final.

In his first campaign as senior manager, he has led his team to another surprise victory, with many of the minor team from 2011 involved again.

“I always believed,” Power said.

“I remember saying it to a group of friends back in 2010, that this minor team is going to win an All-Ireland. I thought it in 2012, if I’m being honest.

“I always had that belief. I’ve grown up with Tipp football all my life.

“All the great men that are not here: The likes of Hugh Kennedy, Mick Frawley.

“They are so many names that kept football going in Tipp.”

