Electric Ireland To Live Stream Fitzgibbon Sigerson Double-Header This Weekend

Electric Ireland will live stream this weekend’s doubleheader in the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups.

On Sunday at 2 pm, they will stream the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup game between the National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG) and University College Cork.

At 4 pm, NUIG and UCC will face off again in the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup. Both ties will be live-streamed by Electric Ireland.

The matches will be played at the Dangan GAA Grounds in Galway.

You will be able to watch the matches live here.

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon & Sigerson Cup Fixtures

Sunday, 12th January 2020 at 2:00pm (Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup NUIG v UCC)

Sunday, 12th January 2020 at 4:00pm (Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup NUIG v UCC)

Electric Ireland will be live-streaming a series of games across Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups in 2020 carrying on from their streaming of games in 2019.

Over 7,000 students take part in the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Leagues and Championships that commenced in November 2019 and culminate in the Electric Ireland Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup Finals which take place on 29 January and on 12 February respectively.

"If I went to a lecture, that'd be me, now!" Robert Finnerty and Eoin O’Donoghue spill the beans on their @nuiggaa1 teammates ahead of their @ElectricIreland Sigerson Cup opener against @ucc_gaa.#FirstClassRivals @HigherEdGAA pic.twitter.com/EdofV7YRUI — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) January 9, 2020

The draw for the competitions took place on 4th December 2019 and the full schedule of fixtures can be viewed at https://www.gaa.ie/news/2020-electric-ireland-higher-education-gaa-championships/

Electric Ireland’s Sigerson, Fitzgibbon and Higher Education Championship campaign, FirstClassRivals, showcases the unique trait of these historic GAA competitions that sees unexpected alliances form when fierce county rivals put aside their differences to play together, challenge together, and win together.

Electric Ireland is proud to support the Higher Education Championships and will live stream a selection of Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup games. Watch the games and follow the Championship at www.electricireland.ie/hec and be a part of the conversation on social media using the hashtag, #FirstClassRivals or visit @ElectricIreland on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.