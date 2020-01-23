Sigerson Cup Roundup: DCU DE & IT Carlow Clinch Final Berths

Wednesday night’s action saw both IT Carlow and DCU Dochas Eireann book their places in the final of the Electric Ireland Higher Education Sigerson Cup.

DCU DE proved too much for their Dublin rivals UCD in the first semi-final, while IT Carlow’s brilliant run continued as they bettered Letterkenny IT in the other last-four clash.

Read our round-up of all the action below.

_____

DCU Dochas Eireann 1-15

UCD 0-03

DCU DE were in scintillating form on their home turf as they notched an impressive 1-15 to defeat UCD by 15 points and clinch a spot in next week’s final.

UCD had got the better of their Dublin rivals in last year’s edition of the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup but DCU got their revenge in style, limiting their opponents to just 0-03.

Monaghan’s David Garland was the star of the show for DCU as he notched an impressive seven points in another big win for the home team who had put up 7-14 in their quarter-final win over Queen’s University Belfast.

Michael Bannigan scored 1-2 while Paddy Small grabbed 0-3 for Paddy Christie’s side who will play in their first Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final since 2016.

____

IT Carlow 2-09

Letterkenny IT 1-09

IT Carlow will contest their first-ever Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final after they defeated Letterkenny IT in the most dramatic of circumstances in Inniskeen.

Letterkenny IT looked as though they had forced extra-time thanks to an injury-time goal from Caoimhin Marley, but right at the death IT Carlow went straight up the other end with Adam Stead punching the winner to clinch their final berth.

Michael Murphy’s side were strong in possession throughout with Marley (1-1) and Michael Langan scoring with four points each.

It was IT Carlow though, with the impressive Cian Farrell involved in all their good attacking moments who will contest next week’s final against DCU in what could be a history-making game for DJ Carey’s men.

_____

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Final

DCU Dochas Eireann vs IT Carlow – Wednesday 29 January, DCU Sportsground, 7:30pm

_____

______