Preview: IT Carlow Eye Up Another Giant-Killing Win In Sigerson Cup Final

Fans can expect a mouthwatering clash in the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final on Wednesday as one side expected to make it to the final faces another who defied all the odds to get there.

The meeting of DCU Dóchas Éireann and IT Carlow could be viewed as a ‘David versus Goliath’ clash, not least because it is the Carlow college’s first-ever appearance in the final.

However, they will fancy their chances against the four-time champions having overcome last year’s winners UCC, who boasted a star-studded team, en route to Wednesday’s final.

Pat Critchley’s side also had to shake off the underdog tag against David Clifford’s IT Tralee in the first round to set-up that clash with UCC. Then, after the dispatching of the current champions, they were tasked with facing the in-form Letterkenny IT who blazed a trail through their first Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup campaign under the tutelage of Michael Murphy.

Meanwhile, DCU looked shaky in their opening-round win. Leaving it late before overcoming Garda College by two points in their home patch, the venue for Wednesday’s final.

However, their below-par performance that day appears to have been just a blip. The Glasnevin outfit hammered in seven goals past an impressive Queens outfit in the quarter-final before running away from UCD in the second half of last week’s semi-final, eventually prevailing by 15 points.

Given their form and the talent at their disposal, it comes as no surprise that DCU are heavy favourites for this one. They possess serious inter-county talent in Evan Comerford, Paddy Small, Sean Bugler, Jordan Morrissey and Brian Stack.

'Look sure we're there now, we might as well go on and win it anyway!' – IT Carlow captain & Offaly man Jack Walsh will have no fear of taking on DCU in tomorrow's Sigerson Cup Final.

IT Carlow don’t posses the inter-county talent that DCU have but in Jack Walsh and Cian Farrell they have two extremely potent inside forwards, that will cause problems.

All the signs point to a win for the favourites but IT Carlow have proven throughout this year’s competition that they are more than up for the fight.

Electric Ireland will be streaming the battle live on www.electricireland.ie/HEC.

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Final: DCU DE v IT Carlow on Wednesday, January 29th at 7.30pm in DCU Sportsground.

