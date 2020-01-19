Sigerson Round-Up: Champions Defeated While Dublin Teams March On

It was another exciting weekend in the Electric Ireland Higher Education Sigerson Cup as reigning champions UCC bowed out of the competition at the hands of IT Carlow.

Read our round-up of all the action below.

_____

Reigning champions UCC exited the competition on Sunday afternoon following a surprise four-point loss to IT Carlow.

The home side got out of the blocks quickly and built up a sizeable lead with two early goals from Padraig O’Toole and Evan Lowry. UCC soon found their rhythm and cut the gap to five points by the half-time whistle. The champions recovered well early in the second period and with 10 minutes remaining, they levelled the game, Sean O’Shea and Mark Cronin leading their lines. However, IT Carlow refused to give up their lead and when O’Toole hit the back of the net again, it was the end of the road for the Cork college.

_____

Meanwhile, DCU booked their spot in the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-final with a convincing seven-goal win over Queens Belfast in Dublin on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts dominated from start to finish with three goals in the first half courtesy of Thomas Edward Donohue, Brian Stack and Kevin Flynn to leave the score 3-9 to 0-3 at the break. Despite the best efforts of Darragh McGurn and Queens in the second half, DCU only turned up the heat with further goals from David Garland, Stephen Smith and two from Mícheál Bannigan.

_____

Billings Park in Belfield played host to a thriller on Sunday as extra-time was needed to separate UCD and St Mary’s in their quarter-final battle.

Having been knocked out at the semi-final stage by the Belfast outfit last year, UCD got their revenge this time around, though they were made work very hard for their victory. Though they took an early lead, a St Mary’s goal from Owen McCabe left just two between the sides at the break. The home side kicked on in the second period and looked to have sealed the win when they led by three points in injury time. However, a goal from Matthew McGleenan forced extra-time.

UCD regained their composure following the whistle and while St Mary’s came back at them, goals from Ryan O’Toole and Gary Walsh booked their spot in the final four.

_____

Letterkenny IT are through to the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-finals, in their first year back in the competition, thanks to a 1-14 to 1-8 win over IT Sligo.

The Michael Murphy-managed were well deserving of their five-point lead at the break, helped along by a Michael Langan goal while Tiernan McSkean grabbed his side’s effort with less than 10 minutes remaining in the half. While Sligo went on the attack in the second period, they could not reduce the half-time deficit and Letterkenny held out for the win.

_____

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup quarter-final results:

DCU 7-14 Queens University 0-9

UCD 2-10 St Mary’s 2-6 (AET)

IT Carlow 3-9 UCC 0-14

IT Sligo 1-8 Letterkenny 1-14

_____

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-final fixtures:

IT Carlow v Letterkenny IT: Wednesday, January 22, Iniskeen, 7pm.

DCU v UCD: Wednesday, January 22, DCU Sportsground, 6pm.

_____

