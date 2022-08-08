Sean O’Shea’s last gasp free wins EirGrid Power Play of the Month 

Sean O’Shea’s astonishing last gasp 50 metre winning free into the breeze against Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final and has been selected as the EirGrid Power Play of the Month for July, as voted for by the fans.

EirGrid, the state-owned company charged with delivering a cleaner energy future through management of Ireland’s electricity grid, launched the EirGrid Power Play Awards earlier this year, as part of its Official Timings Partnership with the GAA.

A power play is a standout moment from a player or manager that allowed a team to power forward by positively defining or altering the outcome of a game. For the past 3 months a power play was selected by a panel of experts, from both the Football and Hurling All Ireland Championships and was put to public vote to be named the EirGrid Power Play of the Month.

Tony Kelly’s last-minute side-line to force extra-time in the Munster final was selected as the EirGrid Power Play for June, while Damien Reck’s goal line clearance for Wexford vs Kilkenny was selected as the EirGrid Power Play of the Month for May.

O’Shea’s kick was the iconic GAA moment of the summer. The shape and whip on the kick was perfection itself as Kerry ended a run of five consecutive Championship defeats by Dublin to set up an All-Ireland final date with Galway, and ultimately a first Sam Maguire triumph since 2014.

The moment was in competition with Gearóid Hegarty’s excellent early goal in Limerick’s All-Ireland Final win over Kilkenny however, O’Shea’s skill proved to be a popular winner.

