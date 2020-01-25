QUIZ: Name The Teams From The 2017 Allianz Football League Final

Dublin and Kerry renew their rivalry this evening in the opening round of the 2020 Allianz Football League.

Stretching back to the 1940s, clashes between these two great footballing counties have been well documented.

While Kerry have lifted eight more All-Irelands and seven extra Allianz League titles, Dublin are quickly catching up having lifted seven and five in each respectively since 2011.

The five-in-a-row winners have dominated clashes between the pair in recent years. While Kerry did score a victory over Dublin in last year’s cracker in Tralee, it was their 2017 League final victory over Dublin in Croke Park that stands out.

The Kingdom edged out the Dubs on a scoreline of 0-20 to 1-16. Not only did the win prevent Dublin claiming a fifth successive league title but it brought the curtain down on a 36-game unbeaten run. A record Jim Gavin’s men set earlier in the campaign.

But can you name the two starting lineups from that game?

You will have five minutes to complete the quiz. You do not need to type the player’s full name, surnames will do.

Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.



