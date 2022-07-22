How nutrition is taking centre stage in powering GAA teams

With stakes high and the competition fierce, GAA players nowadays are constantly on the lookout for the small percentages that will power them forward, giving them the edge over their opponents.

One of the areas where significant improvements can be found is nutrition.

Catherine Kiely is the nutritionist with the Kerry Senior Hurling team who fell agonisingly short against Antrim in this year’s Joe McDonagh Cup Final.

Having discovered the importance of nutrition herself while injured during her playing days, she is on a mission to use her knowledge and expertise to help propel the team over the line.

As a season progresses, her role becomes broader and more varied, but always with the aim of helping players find that edge.

“Initially at the beginning of the season, we would sit down with the backroom team and the management and decide where we want them to go in terms of physical performance. The S&C and manager will maybe identify a few individuals who might need to gain a bit of muscle or maybe some guys who are a little bit over from a sports performance point of view and we need to have a look at what they’re eating.

“I would do an assessment of their body compositions at the start of the season so we have some measurement that we can track overtime to see the progress. The next part is then to sit down with them individually and discuss how their nutrition is operating at home on a day-to-day basis. Looking at how much they are eating and then the composition of the food. A lot of them would be very young and relying on others to do the cooking and the shopping so you’re also providing guidance there.

“As the weeks go on, you keep touching base with them to see if they are meeting the targets that the manager has set out for them. So body assessment, dietary assessment and then planning and overview as the season progresses.

“The more boring side of it is liaising with hotels and their kitchen staff in terms of timing of meals, composition of meals and all of that.

“In addition, we look at the use of supplements, if certain players need certain things. The likes of whey protein and then supplement use on matchdays, the likes of electrolytes, carbohydrates.”

With such importance placed on nutrition, Kiely finds that players are becoming more invested, taking the initiative themselves to find what best suits them. However, with so much information out there in the digital age, it is important for her to guide the players and help separate what is fact from fiction.

“A lot of the younger guys would have come through development squads and if a message of the importance of nutrition is put through at that age, it tends to follow on. The guys are very ambitious and they will do anything you ask of them.

“There’s a huge amount of information out there in relation to performance and nutrition and maybe not all of it is good so you have to differentiate between that and what’s factual and safe. People are very receptive and they want to improve their performance so if there is an edge that can be gotten from nutrition, they will go down that road.

“I make it my business to see everyone at the start of the season and just have a chat and see if they have any concerns or if there is anything we can do. Some of them will feel comfortable to come to you during the year and they might say that a friend of theirs has seen a product or supplement and they might wonder if there’s a performance benefit or if it’s safe to use it. It’s really important to us that anything they take is absolutely safe.”

The area of nutrition within the GAA is constantly evolving with growing focus from players and backroom teams alike. Kiely admits to seeing much change even during her four years within the Kerry set-up. While it might have been previously accepted that one plan will suit every player, that is no longer the case in GAA. Every player, every position is different and thus needs a different plan to help power them to reach their maximum potential.

Of course, this creates more work for the nutritionist but it pays off when every person involved is 100% committed for the good of the team.

“We’ve moved away from the idea that ‘one size fits all’. It doesn’t. Body types are different and people will react and perform differently. So it’s important that nutrition is tailored to suit the individual and that can be difficult in terms of the time available and trying to interact with 30 or 40 lads in the limited time you have.

“Of course then you have different positions. Some positions such as midfield are very physically demanding and there might be a great calorie intake needed for that kind of individual as opposed to a goalkeeper who has less running to do during a game so it definitely is very varied and challenging – but at the same time it’s very rewarding.”

