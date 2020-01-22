Na Gaeil Óga: Meet The GAA Club United By Language, Not Parish

Brought to you in association with AIG Ireland.

On first impressions, Na Gaeil Óga would appear to be a GAA club like any other, but there is one unique aspect about this Dublin club, they are formed by a love of the Irish language rather than parish loyalties.

Na Gaeil Óga are based in St. Catherine’s Park, Lucan and Phoenix Park in North Dublin. Founded in 2010, the club started out with a humble seven members with wanted a local outlet to speak the native language.

“One of the things that always frustrated me was when you were in secondary school, it was said that there was a future for Irish and that the Irish language was strong, and then you finish school and you know there’s no place to speak the language”, said founding member Daithí de Buitléir.

“A group of us got together around November 2010 and the basic idea at the time was that we’d form an Irish language football team together.”

Scéal ár gclub agus muid 10 mbliana ar an bhfód ✊🏻💙💛 https://t.co/j7ypXGXx9T — Na Gaeil Óga, CLG (@NaGaeilOga) January 22, 2020

“People came to us and they thought Na Gaeil Óga would not succeed, that it was a stupid idea”, added fellow founding member Eoin Ó Murchú.

“We got through it, I think we won maybe one game, we lost every other game so it was difficult in that sense but there was great craic”.

Their small beginnings didn’t limit their ambition to grow this unique young club, which is currently one of the fastest-growing sports clubs in Ireland. The club is reinforced by a strong sense of pride, community, dedicated members, and a genuine appreciation for the Irish language. A high standard of Irish is not needed to join the club, simply an interest in wanting to improve.

“I suppose we’ve been on a long journey and now we’ve pitches in Catherines, the Phoneix Park too. We started the underage structure here in Lucan in 2014 and I think now we’ve 250 kids and 20 teams.

“It’s a great thing when you hear young kids speak Irish in the middle of a game. It gives you so much pride for the language, that they have the opportunity because I didn’t when I was young”, Ó Murchú continued.

“It’s certain that there’s a great future out there for the club and the Irish language with it”.

Watch Na Gaeil Óga’s story in the latest in the Dub Club Chronicle series below.

___

AIG is very proud of their Dub Club Chronicles series, which shines a spotlight on clubs right across Dublin. From some of the oldest clubs in the county to those with unbelievable and fascinating stories, you’ll get to experience some of the highlights of what club level GAA looks like across Dublin. You can see all clubs that have been profiled at www.aig.ie/dubs.

For more on AIG and to get a quote on car, home or travel insurance, visit us at https://www.aig.ie/personal or talk to us on our social channels Facebook, Twitter,YouTube, LinkedIn.

#EffortIsEqual #20X20