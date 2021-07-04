Mattie Kenny hails James Madden for starring in Dublin’s win following father’s funeral

Dublin manager Mattie Kenny has paid tribute to James Madden who played a starring role in their Leinster semi-final win just days after his father’s death.

Dublin will play in their first provincial decider in seven years later this month following their four-point victory over a misfiring Galway side in Croke Park on Saturday.

Madden was a late inclusion in the starting Dublin team for the clash, replacing Sean Moran at wing-back.

Speaking after the game, Kenny revealed that the 25-year-old asked to play, knowing it was what his father would have wanted.

“It just shows you the character of James Madden. He laid his Dad, Noel, to rest yesterday.

“I talked to him a couple of days ago and he said his Dad would want him to play. But obviously, what he’s gone through over the last two or three days would take a lot out of you physically and mentally. It just shows you the courage of the lad and the type of player and character he is to be able to come and give a massive performance there today.

“To the Madden family, to his mother Helen and his sister Áine, I’m sure they are very, very proud of him and I’m really, really happy for James. As I said, it’s a testament to his character to be able to turn out today and put in a performance like that.”

A minute’s silence was held before the game for the father of the Ballyboden star, while also remembered was Galway native Michael Flanagan, a brother-in-law of the Dublin manager, whose funeral takes place tomorrow.

“Mike was a legend in Galway, a huge character who put a lot into Galway hurling. A great family man and a great friend of mine.

“He was also a good supporter of Cuala when they were playing and a good supporter of Dublin. He was at all the Dublin games over the last couple of years and the Cuala matches. So as well as being a great Galway man and Galway servant, he was a great supporter of us up here.

“The family wouldn’t go ahead with the funeral until we got these matches out of the way because that’s how important hurling is to that family.”

Leinster Final awaits

Despite the emotion of the day, Dublin dominated throughout the encounter, snuffing out several Galway goal chances early on, while the joint League winners were far off the scoring mark, hitting 11 wides in the first half alone.

Following the 1-18 to 1-14 victory, Kenny’s side will now face Kilkenny in the Leinster Final on July 17.

“It’s a step we wanted to make. Coming into today’s game, we knew that it was a massive, massive challenge playing Galway in this Leinster semi-final. We wanted to come here and give a really good performance and take a step forward.

“This group has been working really, really hard over the past two years. Sometimes the public judge you on results and don’t really see the work going on in the background. Sometimes you can say we’re making progress and we’re building and sometimes it’s a result-based game and that’s what you’re judged on.

“Today’s result embeds that effort and that work and it’s just rewards for the savage effort these players and the management and the backroom team have been putting in over the last couple of years.”