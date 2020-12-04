How well do you know the main GAA sponsors?

Watching the Senior Hurling and Football Championships every weekend has been a lifeline for GAA fans across the country throughout this second lockdown.

Both seasoned supporters and recent GAA converts have been glued to their television screens as they followed the remarkable tales of Cavan, Tipperary and Waterford this year.

For the fans of the remaining teams, it is heartbreaking that they will not be able to cheer on their heroes in Croke Park for the biggest games of the year and will have to instead watch on from the safety of their own homes.

Before the All-Ireland Football semi-finals and the All-Ireland Hurling Final take place, we want to see how well you have been paying to the branding and advertisements that surround Croke Park and various other stadiums and that dominate our television screens before and after games.

Together with The Brand Fans, we have compiled a survey of some of the leading sponsors of the GAA Senior Hurling and Football Championships, as well as some dummy brands, and we want you to choose the six names that are the most recognisable in the GAA circles.

