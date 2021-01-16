Limerick lead the way in Hurling All-Star nominations list

The nominations for the 2020 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Hurling Awards have been announced.

Fourteen of Limerick’s All-Ireland winning hurling team have been nominated for an All-Star with just midfielder Darragh O’Donovan missing from the list.

After winning their second All-Ireland title in three years, the Treaty County’s entire defensive unit of goalkeeper Nickie Quaid and Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmuid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, and Kyle Hayes anchors the representation.

There are eight counties represented in all, with Munster and All-Ireland finalists Waterford strongly featured with 10 players shortlisted.

There are seven Galway hurlers named with five from Kilkenny, and two each from Cork and Tipperary.

The free-scoring Tony Kelly is nominated in midfield in one of four Clare hurlers selected, while there’s a notable inclusion for Dublin forward Donal Burke in recognition of his prolific finishing in the Championship.

Hurler of the Year nominations

Meanwhile, the nominations for Hurler of the Year and Young Hurler of the Year have also been announced. As expected, Limerick half-forward Gearóid Hegarty is included on the list. While his half-forward partner Tom Morrissey was widely tipped to receive a nod, Hegarty is instead joined by fellow first-time nominee Stephen Bennett and 2013 winner Tony Kelly.

The Hurler of the Year will be chosen by inter-county players.

The Young Hurler of the Year Award will be voted on between Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody, Iarlaith Daly of Waterford and Tipperary’s Jake Morris.

The presentation of the PwC All-Star awards is due to take place late next month in a TV show that will be in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

PwC All-Stars Hurling nominations 2020

Goalkeepers

Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford), Nickie Quaid (Limerick), Eibhear Quilligan (Clare)

Defenders

Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmuid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes (all Limerick)

Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty, Calum Lyons, Tadhg De Burcá (all Waterford)

Daithí Burke, Aidan Harte, Pádraic Mannion (all Galway)

Conor Delaney, Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

Rory Hayes (Clare), Mark Coleman (Cork), Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

Midfielders

Will O’Donoghue (Limerick), Cian Lynch (Limerick), Jamie Barron (Waterford), Tony Kelly (Clare), Michael Breen (Tipperary), Conor Browne (Kilkenny).

Forwards

Gearóid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey, Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Graeme Mulcahy (all Limerick)

Stephen Bennett, Dessie Hutchinson, Austin Gleeson, Jack Fagan (all Waterford)

Brian Concannon, Joe Canning, Conor Whelan, Cathal Mannion (all Galway)

TJ Reid, John Donnelly (Kilkenny)

Donal Burke (Dublin), Cathal Malone (Clare), Shane Kingston (Cork)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year nominees

Jake Morris (Tipperary), Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Iarlaith Daly (Waterford)

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year nominees

Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick), Tony Kelly (Clare), Stephen Bennett (Waterford)

