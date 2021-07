He announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Galway star Joe Canning has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The Portumna hurler became the all-time top scorer in the history of the Championship last weekend in the Tribesmen’s 1-30 to 3-20 All-Ireland SHC qualifier loss to Waterford.

Canning, 32, won three Leinster titles and one All-Ireland Championship in 2017. The Galway hurler will be remembered as one of the sport’s greatest players.

More to follow.

