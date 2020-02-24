GPA Want Total Ban On Gambling Advertisements During Live Games

The GPA want the GAA to become the first sporting organisation in the world to ban advertising by betting companies during the broadcast of live games.

The Gaelic Players’ body wished to propose a motion ahead of Congress 2020 this weekend seeking the removal of betting companies advertising promotions during hurling and football matches. However, after seeking advice from the GAA, representative Seamus Hickey will look to garner support at Central Council level with plans for it to be discussed in depth at Congress 2021.

Ahead of Congress, the GPA also confirmed in a statement circulated on Monday evening that they will be voting against the introduction of a black card into hurling.



“We’re urging all delegates to support the views of the players at Congress and will share this information with them ahead of the weekend,” said GPA CEO Paul Flynn.

In the statement, the GPA also outlined the reasoning behind their proposal surrounding gambling and betting companies’ advertising.



“Gambling promotion during GAA games presents a heightened risk to the welfare of all members of the GAA but particularly children and those most vulnerable to the perils of this destructive addiction.



“The proliferation of online betting and the availability of betting advertising around Gaelic Games has helped develop a worrying cultural issue with gambling in the GAA.

“We believe that the GAA, through its relationships with its broadcast partners, has the ability to prevent the broadcast of gambling ads during matches. Removing this intrinsic link between inter-county games and betting advertising reduces the risk of vulnerable members of the association developing issues with problem gambling.



“The GPA provides 24/7 counselling support to all members and see first-hand the impact of gambling addiction on players who have accessed support. In light of the impact gambling addiction has had on many of our members, the GPA wish to remove any direct link to gambling advertising and our members.”