Galway Senior Hurling Championship preview ahead of the competition starting this weekend

Our partners at What’s The Scór have brought us a preview of this weekend’s opening weekend in Galway.

The Galway Senior Hurling Championship commences this weekend with the tie of the weekend being Liam Mellows and Cappataggle in what could be described as the group of death.

Cappataggle have been so close over the last few years and have come up short against Liam Mellows on a couple of associations. While St Thomas and well established senior side Killimordaly are also in this group.

Joe Canning may have retired from inter-county hurling but he will be lining out for Portumna on Sunday as they take on Ballinderreen in the Senior B Hurling Championship. Portumna were relegated from Senior A last year, so they will be hoping to bounce straight back up. This game can be streamed at 11:30 am and you can purchase tickets on the Galway GAA website.

In contrast, the two Mannions, Padraic & Cathal, helped Ahascragh/Fohenagh get promoted to Senior A hurling where they take on seasoned campaigners Castlegar. Saoirse Bulfin, Davy’s Fitz’s right-hand man, is involved with Castlegar so this is sure to be an interesting battle.

Other championship games on Saturday include Turloughmore, last year’s runners up, taking on Craughwell which should be a testing tie for both sides. Sean Linnane is a huge loss for Turloughmore as he injured his knee during the Galway campaign and Craughwell will hope to capitalize on it.

Loughrea will be hoping to keep up their Division 1 League form as they take on Oranmore/Maree. Loughrea beat Tommy Larkins to win the Division 1 Hurling League less than a month ago so Johnny Coen and co will hope to drive their side on.

12 Senior Championship matches will be contested over the weekend and you can keep up to date with all the scores on the What’s The Scór app.

