It’s another busy weekend of action.
There are 14 GAA games been broadcast this weekend between Friday evening and Sunday afternoon. Here are all the TV and streaming details you need to know ahead of the Gaelic football and hurling action.
GAA on TV this weekend.
Friday, November 6.
All-Ireland Ladies Gaelic Football Championship.
7:30 pm: Tipperary v Monaghan (TG4).
Saturday, November 7.
Munster Gaelic Football Championship.
1:15 pm: Limerick v Tipperary (RTÉ News Now).
Ulster Gaelic Football Championship.
1:15pm: Cavan v Antrim (BBC 2).
Connacht Gaelic Football Championship.
1:15 pm: Galway v Sligo (GAAGO).
All-Ireland Hurling Championship qualifiers round one.
1:15 pm: Clare v Laois (GAAGO).
3:45 pm: Dublin v Cork (Sky Sports Mix).
All-Ireland Ladies Gaelic Football Championship.
3 pm: Kerry v Cork (TG4).
Leinster Gaelic Football Championship.
6:15 pm: Dublin v Westmeath (Sky Sports Mix).
Sunday, November 8.
Ulster Gaelic Football Championship.
1:30 pm: Fermanagh v Down (BBC 2).
Connacht Gaelic Football Championship.
1:30 pm: Roscommon v Mayo (RTÉ 2).
Leinster Gaelic Football Championship.
1:30 pm: Wicklow v Meath (GAAGO).
1:30 pm: Longford v Laois (GAAGO).
5:30 pm: Offaly v Kildare (GAAGO).
Munster Gaelic Football Championship.
4 pm: Cork v Kerry (RTÉ 2).
If you want to try some of our quizzes, just click below.
Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020
World Rugby Young Players Of The Year
Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations
Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018
Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?
You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser
Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade
Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final
Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football
Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History
Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade
Read More About: GAA