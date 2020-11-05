 Close sidebar

TV guide for this weekend’s GAA championship action

by The PA Team
It’s another busy weekend of action.

There are 14 GAA games been broadcast this weekend between Friday evening and Sunday afternoon. Here are all the TV and streaming details you need to know ahead of the Gaelic football and hurling action.

Friday, November 6.

All-Ireland Ladies Gaelic Football Championship.

7:30 pm: Tipperary v Monaghan (TG4).

Saturday, November 7.

Munster Gaelic Football Championship.

1:15 pm: Limerick v Tipperary (RTÉ News Now).

Ulster Gaelic Football Championship.

1:15pm: Cavan v Antrim (BBC 2).

Connacht Gaelic Football Championship.

1:15 pm: Galway v Sligo (GAAGO).

All-Ireland Hurling Championship qualifiers round one.

1:15 pm: Clare v Laois (GAAGO).

3:45 pm: Dublin v Cork (Sky Sports Mix).

All-Ireland Ladies Gaelic Football Championship.

3 pm: Kerry v Cork (TG4).

Leinster Gaelic Football Championship.

6:15 pm: Dublin v Westmeath (Sky Sports Mix).

Sunday, November 8.

Ulster Gaelic Football Championship.

1:30 pm: Fermanagh v Down (BBC 2).

Connacht Gaelic Football Championship.

1:30 pm: Roscommon v Mayo (RTÉ 2).

Leinster Gaelic Football Championship.

1:30 pm: Wicklow v Meath (GAAGO).

1:30 pm: Longford v Laois (GAAGO).

5:30 pm: Offaly v Kildare (GAAGO).

Munster Gaelic Football Championship.

4 pm: Cork v Kerry (RTÉ 2).

