GAA on TV: Seven games to be shown live this weekend, including Kerry v Cork

There are seven GAA games on TV this weekend.

It is another big weekend of GAA action, with seven games to be broadcast live on TV from Friday to Sunday. Kerry versus Cork in the Munster Football Championship final, and Galway v Mayo in the Connacht final, are the standout games from a busy weekend. Here is how you can watch and stream this weekend’s GAA games.

GAA on TV: Friday & Saturday.

The weekend’s action begins on Friday evening in O’Moore Park as Meath take on Tipperary in Group Two of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship.

You can watch the match live on TG4, with throw-in at 7:30 pm.

On Saturday, there are four GAA games – three hurling and one football – live on TV, with Sky Sports and TG4 sharing coverage.

First up, Waterford play Galway in Thurles in an All-Ireland Hurling Championship qualifier. The game at Semple Stadium gets underway at 2 pm and is live on Sky Sports Arena.

That match is immediately followed by Clare v Cork on Sky Sports Arena. The All-Ireland Hurling Championship qualifier throws in at 4:30 pm at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Sky customers can stream those matches live on their phones and tablets via the Sky Go app. If you are not a Sky subscriber, you can watch Waterford v Glaway, and Clare v Cork, on Now with a day or month pass. For more information, click here.

The action then moves to TG4, who have coverage of Donegal v Kerry in the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship. Throw-in is at 5 pm.

At 7:30 pm on the same channel Laois take on Westmeath is an Allianz Hurling League relegation play-off in O’Moore Park.

Sunday: Kerry v Cork & Galway v Mayo.

On Sunday, there are two provincial football finals.

Galway play Mayo in the Connacht Football Championship final at Croke Park. The match will be broadcast live on RTÉ2, with throw-in at 1:30 pm.

And finally, Kerry face Cork in the Munster Football Championship final in Killarney. Throw-in is at 4 pm and the match will be shown live on RTÉ 2.

You can also stream both games live on the RTÉ Player.

GAA on TV this weekend.

Friday, July 23.

Meath v Tipperary, All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship, TG4, 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 24.

Waterford v Galway, All-Ireland Hurling Championship qualifiers, Sky Sports Arena, 2 pm.

Clare v Cork, All-Ireland Hurling Championship qualifiers, Sky Sports Arena, 4:30 pm.

Donegal v Kerry, All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship, TG4, 5 pm.

Laois v Westmeath, Allianz Hurling League D1 relegation play-off, TG4, 7:30 pm.

Sunday, July 25.

Galway v Mayo, Connacht Football Championship final, RTÉ2, 1:30 pm.

Kerry v Cork, Munster Football Championship final, RTÉ2, 4 pm.

