Here is your guide to the GAA games on TV this weekend.

The All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals take place this weekend, with both games to be shown live on TV. There is also an under-20 Gaelic football semi-final on Saturday.

GAA on TV.

Limerick take on Waterford on Saturday in the first of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals. The game takes place at Croke Park and the throw-in is at 5 pm.

You can watch the GAA semi-final on RTÉ and on Sky Sports Arena. You can also stream it live on RTÉ Player. Or, if you’re a Sky customer, you can stream Limerick v Waterford on the Sky Go app.

At 7 pm, Roscommon play Down in the Under-20 All-Ireland semi-final. The match takes place at Kingspan Breffni Park and will be broadcast live on TG4.

On Sunday, Kilkenny face Cork in the second All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final. You can watch the match on RTÉ and on Sky Sports Arena.

Throw-in is at 3.30 pm. If you miss the action live, you can catch up on the highlights of both semi-finals on The Sunday Game on RTÉ 2 at 9.30 pm on Sunday night.

GAA on TV: Saturday & Sunday.

Limerick v Waterford: All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final, 5 pm. RTÉ Two and Sky Sports Arena.

Roscommon v Down: All-Ireland U20 Football Championship semi-final, 7 pm. TG4.

Sunday.

Kilkenny v Cork: All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final, 3.30 pm. RTÉ Two and Sky Sports Arena.

