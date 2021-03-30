GAA Handball announce star-studded line up of events for Youth Expo

GAA Handball have launched their new Juvenile Development Youth Expo, a month-long online series of talks, workouts, cooking demonstrations and competitions to keep juvenile members engaged.

The 2021 GAA Handball Youth Expo will see a range of top sportspeople from across the Gaelic Games family and from other sports share their thoughts, experiences, and tips over a wide range of topics presented by Grainne McElwain (Sky Sports) and Handball aficionado Paul Fitzpatrick.

The online series begins on April 5 with ‘Mindful Mondays’, a series of talks each Monday dealing with the emotional and psychological side of sport. Included in the speakers are Olympian Jessie Barr, All-Ireland winner with Dublin Nicole Owens, Longford senior footballer, and former AFL player Mickey Quinn while Cavan’s Paul Brady will wrap up the Monday sessions.

‘Tasty Tuesdays’ will provide an opportunity for young members to learn more about nutrition with Sport Ireland Nutritionist Sharon Madigan and her team. They will share a number of nutritional talks on what to eat before, during, and after games to help reach peak performance. There will also be some cook-along videos showcasing how to make various foods that will help to fuel the body.

‘Workout Wednesdays’ will see top handballers put young members through their paces with World number one Killian Carroll doing a speed and agility workout while Robbie McCarthy and Catriona Casey will host online skills workouts. Tommy Gallagher, a sports injury specialist, will deal with preventing injury on our return to games and will have a series of self-assessment tests to make sure members are in the best possible shape to avoid injury when play returns.

Every Thursday, a range of top handball stars will take over the GAA Handball Instagram account and sharing their daily routines, coaching tips, and also answer questions.

The ‘Friday Forum’ will see International stars from 4-Wall and 1-Wall Daniel Cordova (USA) and Luke Thompson (England) join Ireland’s Catriona Casey to talk about their Handball globetrotting exploits. Top handball stars Martin Mulkerrins, Martina McMahon and Diarmaid Nash will discuss what it takes to succeed at the top while Galway’s Ciana Ní Churraoin and Clare’s Colin Crehan will talk about making the transition from underage to senior handball.

Finishing off the youth expo will be a keynote panel of speakers where All-Ireland winning Kerry footballer Kieran Donaghy, multiple All Ireland winning Cork dual star Rena Buckley and All Ireland winning hurler and former underage Handball star Richie Hogan (Kilkenny) discuss playing multiple sports and the benefits of same.

The action kicks off on Monday 5th April and runs throughout the whole month of April with further details available on www.gaahandball.ie.

Read More About: GAA, GAA Handball, irish sport