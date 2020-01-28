Electric Ireland To Stream Exciting DCU v WIT Fitzgibbon Cup Clash

Electric Ireland will be providing a double dose of Higher Education Championships live stream this week beginning with the Sigerson Final on Wednesday before the highly-anticipated Fitzgibbon Cup clash between DCU and WIT on Thursday.

After topping Group A, Eoin Roche’s DCU DE side earned themselves a home quarter-final in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup. In round one, they narrowly saw off the University of Limerick in Dublin while they sealed their spot in the knockout stages with an eight-point win over Maynooth.

Their final group game was a comprehensive 4-25 to 1-11 win over Trinity College Dublin.

IT Carlow’s Dunbar puts it over the bar! Tune in to the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Quarter Final this Thursday where @DCUGAAAcademy face @WITGAA 📺 https://t.co/VnzQ7kCNxl #FirstClassRivals pic.twitter.com/KlOSmSh1u9 — Electric Ireland (@ElectricIreland) January 27, 2020

Last Thursday, Waterford IT were confirmed as DCU’s opponents. The Fintan O’Connor-managed side finished as runners-up in Group B after losing out to Mary Immaculate College on a scoreline of 2-11 to 0-15 in Limerick last week.

The 2015 finalists are likely to be without star player Austin Gleeson for the clash in the DCU Sportsgrounds after the former Hurler of the Year limped off with an injury during the narrow loss.

Electric Ireland will have live coverage of the quarter-final clash from 7.30pm and the game will be broadcast live on the Electric Ireland website and GAANow.

Incase you 'mist' any of the action at this afternoon's @ElectricIreland Fitzgibbon Cup game between Mary I and WIT, our cameras caught the best bits through the fog.. pic.twitter.com/Qdh7ZvNbLr — GAA Higher Education (@HigherEdGAA) January 23, 2020

The other quarter-finals see Mary I and UL face off in a Limerick derby at 2pm on Wednesday afternoon while later that evening, UCC welcome UCD to the Mardyke at 6pm. Also on Thursday, NUIG travel to take on IT Carlow with throw-in set for 6.30pm.

_____

Electric Ireland’s Sigerson, Fitzgibbon and Higher Education Championship campaign, FirstClassRivals, showcases the unique trait of these historic GAA competitions that sees unexpected alliances form when fierce county rivals put aside their differences to play together, challenge together, and win together.

Electric Ireland is proud to support the Higher Education Championships and will live stream a selection of Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup games. Watch the games and follow the Championship at www.electricireland.ie/hec and be a part of the conversation on social media using the hashtag, #FirstClassRivals or visit @ElectricIreland on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.