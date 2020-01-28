Home GAA Electric Ireland To Stream Exciting DCU v WIT Fitzgibbon Cup Clash

The PA Team January 28, 2020

Electric Ireland will be providing a double dose of Higher Education Championships live stream this week beginning with the Sigerson Final on Wednesday before the highly-anticipated Fitzgibbon Cup clash between DCU and WIT on Thursday.

After topping Group A, Eoin Roche’s DCU DE side earned themselves a home quarter-final in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup. In round one, they narrowly saw off the University of Limerick in Dublin while they sealed their spot in the knockout stages with an eight-point win over Maynooth.

Their final group game was a comprehensive 4-25 to 1-11 win over Trinity College Dublin.

Last Thursday, Waterford IT were confirmed as DCU’s opponents. The Fintan O’Connor-managed side finished as runners-up in Group B after losing out to Mary Immaculate College on a scoreline of 2-11 to 0-15 in Limerick last week.

The 2015 finalists are likely to be without star player Austin Gleeson for the clash in the DCU Sportsgrounds after the former Hurler of the Year limped off with an injury during the narrow loss.

Electric Ireland will have live coverage of the quarter-final clash from 7.30pm and the game will be broadcast live on the Electric Ireland website and GAANow.

The other quarter-finals see Mary I and UL face off in a Limerick derby at 2pm on Wednesday afternoon while later that evening, UCC welcome UCD to the Mardyke at 6pm. Also on Thursday, NUIG travel to take on IT Carlow with throw-in set for 6.30pm.

