Fitzgibbon Cup Round-Up: All To Play For Following Exciting Weekend

A number of teams booked their spots in the Electric Ireland Higher Education Fitzgibbon Cup over the weekend with a spate of outstanding displays.

There are still more places to play for heading into an all-important final round of group games with plenty more to look forward to.

Read our round-up of all the weekend’s action below.

Group A

Maynooth University 1-12 DCU Dochas Eireann 1-20

DCU are safely through to the quarter-finals of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup after two wins from two in Group A of the competition.

On Sunday, Eoin Roche’s side overcame a spirited effort from Maynooth helped by seven points from Wexford star, Rory O’Connor. There was little to separate the sides during the opening exchanges but DCU eventually pulled away through O’Connor and James Burke. A first-half Maynooth goal from Conor Drennan left them trailing by four at the break. DCU fired to the back of the net soon after the second-half whistle through Sean Currie and while Drennan kept Maynooth in touch, DCU proved too strong in the end.

University of Limerick 3-21 Trinity Dublin 0-13

UL recorded their first victory in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup since the 2018 decider with a comprehensive win over Trinity in Limerick on Sunday.

Once again, Tipperary’s Cian Darcy was their top scorer, finishing with 2-6 to his name, with both goals coming in the first-half. Ronan Lynch also found the net during this period to leave the scoreline at 3-13 to 0-5 at the break. Trinity enjoyed a better start to the second period with Cian O’Sullivan and Tom Aherne impressing but UL proved too powerful with Darcy, Lynch and Jake Morris all impressing.

Group B

Mary Immaculate College 4-24 Limerick IT 1-19

Mary Immaculate College overcame neighbours LIT in the Limerick derby on Sunday to leave them undefeated in this year’s championship so far.

It was an utterly dominant performance by Jamie Wall’s men who led by 12-points at the break while LIT also suffered two first-half dismissals. Gary Cooney and Tim O’Mahony were the goalscorers during the first period while Cooney and Philip Wall added further goals in the second-half. Michael Moloney, Robert Byrnes and Billy Seymour all fought hard for LIT but they were unable to match the ferocity of Mary I’s attack.

Waterford IT 4-23 TU Dublin City Campus 0-12

2015 champions WIT booked their place in the quarter-finals following an impressive win over TU Dublin in Waterford at the weekend.

The Fintan O’Connor-managed side found the net through Eddie Meaney and Connal Flood while Ciaran Kirwan also raised two green flags, one of which was during the first-half, leaving an eight-point gap at the break. Helped along by 11 points from Stephen Condon, WIT pushed on in the second half. Ryan Clarke and David Jordan impressed for TU Dublin but they now face into a must-win game against LIT this week.

Group C

University College Cork 0-22 Cork IT 0-15

The second of the weekend’s local Fitzgibbon Cup derbies took place in Cork where reigning champions UCC recorded a seven-point victory over neighbours CIT to progress to the knock out stages of the competition.

Shane Kingston was the star of the show for UCC with seven points from play while Kerry’s Shane Conway maintained his impressive performances from placed balls. The duo helped the home side take a 0-15 to 0-6 lead at the break. However, CIT, in their first outing this year, came roaring back into contention early in the second half with Liam O’Shea keeping them in the game. However, UCC’s class and experience shone through and they managed to keep CIT at bay.

Group D

IT Carlow 1-16 GMIT 1-13

The weekend’s action kicked off on Friday where IT Carlow overcame a strong challenge by GMIT to record a three-point victory on home soil.

While DJ Carey’s men led throughout the game, they looked uncertain of their win right up until the end, despite enjoying a five-point lead at the break. Both sides registered goals in the opening period with Cathal Dunbar striking first for Carlow before GMIT’s Enda Egan followed suit. Dunbar finished the game on 1-4 and it was late points from goalkeeper Enda Rowland which sealed the win despite the best efforts of Jack Forde who notched over three frees throughout.

