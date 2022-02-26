First Class Season: NUIG and UL take top honours in unforgettable year

In association with

Another year of intense, memorable, and historic action in the Electric Ireland Higher Education Championships has come to an end.

Following the cancellation of the 2021 championships due to COVID-19, the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups returned with a bang this year generating huge interest in the prestigious competitions.

Following six weeks of fixtures, NUI Galway were crowned Sigerson champions before the University of Limerick lifted the Fitzgibbon Cup three days later.

We take a look back at some of the major moments from this year’s Higher Education competitions.

_____

12-goal thriller in Limerick

One of the games of the year occurred in the Fitzgibbon Cup when Mary Immaculate College and UCD went toe-to-toe in the last game in Group A.

Following earlier losses, neither side were able to progress to the knockout stages and yet, with it being their last game of the year, Mary I and UCD produced an epic in front of a large crowd that saw the game finish 6-15 apiece.

The writing was on the wall when the first goal was scored after just 34 seconds with UCD’s Diarmuid O Floinn hitting the back of the net and they scored another just minutes later.

Two goals of their own saw Mary I ahead by the break however, despite their second-half dominance, it was UCD who hit three late goals. This forced a late point from Mary I’s Bertie Butler to force a well-deserved draw.

UL make Sigerson history

Having not made a Sigerson Cup Final since 1997, UL’s progression was one of the main highlights from this year’s competition.

The university are widely known for their success in the Fitzgibbon and while they have made it to semi-finals in recent years, a place in the decider has long eluded them.

This year’s squad was filled with stars from the inter-county scene with Kerry’s David Clifford being the main attraction.

The Limerick students signalled their intent from the start of the season with a 20-point victory over IT Sligo in the first round. They followed this with a hard-fought 2-23 to 3-15 win over LYIT, Clifford scoring 2-7 of their tally.

A victory over Queens Belfast in the quarter-final saw Declan Brouder’s side set-up a semi-final tie with reigning champions DCU. The Kerry star was once again to the fore for UL in this clash, scoring crucial late scores to propel them to their first Sigerson Cup Final in 25 years.

GMIT resurgence

“They were the surprise package”, said David Connors of the Tuam Herald in our Fitzgibbon Cup review when speaking about GMIT’s run in the Fitzgibbon Cup this year.

The Galway side won the Ryan Cup in 2019, deservedly earning their place in the top tier competition and while they struggled in 2020, this year’s campaign was a memorable one for them.

A colossal 3-26 to 1-8 win over Trinity College left them in pole position in Group C and while their second-round game against MTU Cork was much tougher, the victory gave them a home quarter-final against TUS Midwest.

'The captain delivers' See NUIG captain and full-back Jack Fitzpatrick point the way in his team's @ElectricIreland Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final win over GMIT.. From Live Stream coverage by @JeromeQuinn @nuigalwaysport pic.twitter.com/js3imxd9sW — GAA Higher Education (@HigherEdGAA) February 17, 2022

Kevin Cooney was the star for GMIT throughout the season, scoring 0-13 against MTU Cork and he followed that up with another flawless performance to see his side set-up a local derby against NUIG in the semi-final.

Many would have assumed that the star-studded NUIG team would overcome their neighbours with few issues but it took extra time to separate these two in what was an engrossing affair with NUIG edging the win by just two points.

Mikey Kiely’s heroics

Mikey Kiely was the name on everyone’s lips following UL’s Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final win over IT Carlow.

Brian Ryan’s side were trailing by two points with time up in their opponent’s home ground when the Waterford man stepped up to a free just outside the 45-yard line with a crowded area in front of him.

Kiely hit a blistering shot that dipped under the crossbar and into the goal with the last puck of the game to send UL through to the Fitzgibbon Cup Final.

Incredible drama in the @ElectricIreland Fitzgibbon Cup tonight as Mikey Kiely scores a sensational last second goal from a free to send @ul_gaa through to the final!#FirstClassRivals pic.twitter.com/SdtxZcMp4r — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) February 17, 2022

Fast forward 43 hours and UL were once again staring down the barrel of defeat in the decider. With three minutes of normal time remaining, the Limerick students were four points down but managed to score an incredible 1-5 without reply in the final stages, aided by Cian Lynch’s dismissal.

Once again it was Kiely who produced the crucial goal to seal his side’s victory.

NUIG defy obstacles

From the beginning of the Sigerson Cup competition, NUIG were tipped to go far in the competition, such was the strength in their squad with inter-county talent scattered throughout.

However, the path was far from smooth for Maurice Sheridan’s side. In their opening round game against Ulster University, NUIG were ahead by 1-10 to 2-5 when Galway’s Seán Mulkerrin suffered a serious knee injury that ruled him out for the rest of the championship. NUIG were awarded the win and despite the setback, recorded an impressive win over Queens to qualify for the quarter-finals.

It was in this match against Letterkenny that the Galway students suffered another blow as former Young Player of the Year nominee Tommy Conroy picked up a season-ending injury just before half-time.

But the team rallied and, led by Galway’s Sean Kelly and Matthew Tierney, pushed on to win by a goal.

That fighting spirit saw them through an intense semi-final battle with MTU Kerry that required extra-time before they fought against both the extreme weather and a battling UL side to lift the Sigerson Cup for the first time in almost 20 years.