First Class Rivals: Spirited WIT look to make their own piece of history

The past two years have been difficult for college students. Separated from their friends and classmates and being thrown into a word of virtual learning and online classes was a sudden and tough transition.

Thankfully, everything is brighter now. Campuses are once again alive and buzzing and students have been returned to a world of normalcy.

For college GAA players, this has meant the welcome resumption of the Electric Ireland Higher Education competitions that allow them to play alongside their friends whom they would usually face off against on the inter-county scene.

Waterford’s Tom Barron is in his last year in WIT and is therefore delighted to be able to represent his college one last time.

“The Fitzgibbon Cup is a great competition. We played two years ago and had a great team. We lost to DCU in the quarter-final up there and that was really tough.

“But there’s always a buzz around Fitzgibbon and it’s great to have it back. I really missed it last year. You’re playing with lads you go to college with everyday and there’s a bit of fun around it when you’re playing with college mates and neighbours so it’s great to have it back.

“There’s huge interest in these college competitions and a lot of lads make their break in the inter-county through them.”

College teams are often made up of players from an array of different counties. However, you have the odd setup, like WIT, who are dominated by just one county – Waterford in this case.

Eoin O’Shea is one of few Kilkenny faces on the panel but has had no problem settling into life across the border.

“I enjoy it. There’s a couple of us there who would have hurled Freshers together, myself, Tom Barron and Mairtin Power. There’s a lot of Waterford lads and only a couple of us from Kilkenny and Carlow so you get to see the different styles of hurling.

“A lot of colleges might play with sweepers or complicated tactics but we just go out and work really hard every game and play with a lot of fire in our bellies and it works really well for us. We don’t have any fancy tactics but there’s good spirit among the team and that’s what has us in the quarter-finals is just the spirit and working for one another.

“Tom’s playing centre back for us at the moment and we played together in Freshers and we actually have a few lectures together as well in the college so I know him well. He’s a good lad.

“It’s good to get to hurl with the likes of him because he has plenty of experience with Waterford underage and senior now. I’ve been hurling with him since first year so we have a bit of an understanding built up with him now. Only for the college hurling, we wouldn’t get to really know these lads so it’s great to work with all of them.”

Reiterating that sentiment, Barron added that playing fresher hurling with the group helped to settle him into college life.

“It’s great to have those lads around you. Starting out in college, those first few days can be tough, you’re going away from home and meeting new people. So it’s great to have those lads with you. We had a great freshers team and there’s a good few of us that are still there so it’s really enjoyable. We’re all in our last year now and maybe we can go a step further and push on.”

A big task lies in the way of WIT as they look to ‘push on’ in the form of NUIG who have proved themselves to be one of the strongest outfits in the competition this yaer and O’Shea is under no illusion as to the size of the challenge that awaits them.

“They’ve Cian Lynch, Brian Concannon, Evan Niland and Darren Morrissey so obviouslu it’s a very strong group. Most of their team would be regular starters on the inter-county scene. So it’s knock-out now, it’s do or die.

“We’ll have to go up there with the same aggression we used against DCU and Maynooth and that’s all we can do. If we fall short, it won’t be for the lack of effort. We’ll go up and give it everything.”

With nine victories since the tournament began, WIT have a rich tradition in the Fitzgibbon Cup. But having not won the competition in seven years, O’Shea and co are keen to make their own piece of history.

“We’ve gone too long without winning it for a college like WIT who would be very famous in the Fitzgibbon competition. I know Eoin Murphy from Kilkenny very well and he captained WIT to a Fitzgibbon. And then you have Brian Dowling who used to manage me underage with the club and is Kilkenny camogie manager now, he was on a winning team. So you want to follow in these lads footsteps.

“You see around the college, Eoin Murphy, Austin Gleeson, their pictures are stuck up around the walls in WIT Arena and you want to be them, be on one of those winning teams and stuck up on the wall, making your own bit of history.”

WIT take on NUIG in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, February 9 at 7pm in Dangan.

