Former Derry captain Fergal Doherty charged with manslaughter

Fergal Doherty charged with manslaughter.

Former Derry senior football captain Fergal Doherty has been charged with manslaughter, after a man lost his life in Antrim on Sunday.

34-year-old Aaron Law was found lying unconscious outside Pat’s Bar on Main Street in Portglenone shortly after 1am on Sunday, having suffered head injuries.

Fergal Doherty appears in court.

Doherty, the owner of the bar, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, where he was charged with the manslaughter of Mr. Law.

A detective sergeant said the victim, a father-of-two, was being escorted off the premises at the time after being involved in a “verbal altercation” with a doorman.

Defence barrister Joe Brolly said that his client punched the victim once in self-defence, after Mr. Law “swung a punch” at him.

Medical assistance.

It was claimed that Doherty returned to the bar before he and the doorman returned to Mr. Law who had been lying on the road for 10-15 minutes.

A member of the public noted that Mr. Law needed medical assistance before and ambulance and the police were called.

Mr. Law was pronounced dead in hospital at 4.41pm on Sunday.

Fergal Doherty.

Mr Brolly added that “wept during police interviews, was extremely distressed and wants to offer his sympathies” to the victim’s family.

Doherty represented Derry at senior level from 2001 until 2015, and was appointed captain of the team in 2009.

He helped his team to Division One success in the National Football League in 2008, a year in which he received one of his four All-Star nominations.

