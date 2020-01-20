Electric Ireland To Livestream Sigerson Cup Semi-Final Between DCU & UCD

Electric Ireland will livestream the semi-final of the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup, featuring DCU Dóchas Éireann v University College Dublin on Wednesday.

The game takes place at 6pm at the Dublin City University Sportsground and can be watched on Electric Ireland’s website as well as through GAA.ie.

The home side reached the competition’s last four with an impressive 7-14 to 0-09 win over Queens University at the weekend while UCD needed extra-time to get the better of St Mary’s.

The other semi-final sees IT Carlow take on Letterkenny IT.

