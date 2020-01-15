Electric Ireland To Livestream GMIT vs IT Carlow Fitzgibbon Cup Clash

Electric Ireland will livestream Friday night’s clash between the Institute of Technology Carlow and Galway, Mayo Institute of Technology in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup.

The game takes place at 7pm on Friday in IT Carlow and can be watched on Electric Ireland’s website as well as through GAA.ie.

The home side will be looking to make it two wins from two in Group D after they defeated UCD in their first Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup clash, while IT Carlow take to the field in the this year’s competition for the first time on Friday.

Electric Ireland’s Sigerson, Fitzgibbon and Higher Education Championship campaign, FirstClassRivals, showcases the unique trait of these historic GAA competitions that sees unexpected alliances form when fierce county rivals put aside their differences to play together, challenge together, and win together.

Electric Ireland is proud to support the Higher Education Championships and will live stream a selection of Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup games. Watch the games and follow the Championship at www.electricireland.ie/hec and be a part of the conversation on social media using the hashtag, #FirstClassRivals or visit @ElectricIreland on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.