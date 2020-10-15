Electric Ireland announce star-studded judging panel for Minor Player Awards

With the Electric Ireland Minor Championships soon to get underway for 2020, the judging panel for the prestigious Electric Ireland GAA Minor Team of the Year in Hurling and Football has been announced.

Electric Ireland will highlight the best performances from both the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football and Hurling Championships, with the Player of the Week initiative – celebrating three key players from both codes each week – to be announced weekly on the Electric Ireland Twitter page.

Though there won’t be any physical awards ceremony this year, the Minor Star recipients will still be awarded at the end of the season.

A special Electric Ireland award will also take into consideration the difficulties experienced this year by players and communities off the pitch and will see Electric Ireland recognise one young Minor in the country who has gone above and beyond in their community during Covid-19. This will be followed by the much-anticipated announcement of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling and Football Teams of the Year.

Among the judges for this year’s competitions are former Minor Dublin manager and footballer, Jason Sherlock, former Waterford Minor, Noel Connors, former Minor Kilkenny forward, Aidan Fogarty and 2004 All-Ireland winning Minor with Tyrone, Colm Cavanagh.

Speaking at the launch of the competitions, Sherlock said that his Minor career shaped his future success.

“I am thrilled that the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships are going ahead this year. There is no doubt that my minor career helped to develop me hugely as a person in terms of both leadership and resilience, but also in identifying my potential.

“It was a huge honour at the time and one that instilled seeds of belief that stood to me not just in my transition to a Senior player, but also into adulthood. I am delighted that this year’s crop of minor players will be afforded the same experience as I was.”

Connors, who captained Waterford’s senior side in 2019, added that his Minor career instilled the confidence in him to push on at the top level.

“I am extremely proud to be a part of this year’s Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards panel. Little did I know at the time that playing in the GAA All-Ireland Minor Championships would be the beginning of an incredible association I have been privileged to have with the GAA.

“Both the confidence and values instilled in me from representing Waterford at minor level, fuelled my ambition not just for my playing career, but also away from the playing field.”

The Electric Ireland Minor Championships get underway across the provinces this weekend.

