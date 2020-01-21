Sigerson Cup Semi-Final Preview: Two Mouth-Watering Clashes In Store

We’re down to the final four teams in the Electric Ireland Higher Education Sigerson Cup with UCD, DCU, Letterkenny IT and IT Carlow all battling it out for a place in this year’s final.

Both Sigerson Cup semi-finals take place on Tuesday with DCU welcoming UCD to their Sportsground for a highly-anticipated Dublin derby while Letterkenny and Carlow go head-to-head in Monaghan.

Read our preview of both games below.

_____

DCU Dochas Eireann v UCD: Wednesday, January 22, DCU Sportsground, 6pm.

For the second year in a row, DCU and UCD clash in the knock-out stages of the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup with the home side hoping for revenge following their quarter-final exit at the hands of UCD last year.

After scraping past Garda College in the opening round, DCU bounced back in impressive fashion against Queens University last week, putting seven goals past the Belfast side. Monaghan’s Micheál Bannigan was the star of the show with 2-4 while Brian Stack, Jordan Morrissey and Shane Carthy all impressed.

Meanwhile, UCD have needed extra-time in both their games so far. In round one, the side narrowly overcame the challenge of Ulster University and the competition did not ease up in week two when they faced St Mary’s in the quarter-final with goals from Ryan O’Toole and Gary Walsh needed to get them over the line.

The game will be streamed live at www.electricireland.ie/hec

_____

IT Carlow v Letterkenny IT: Wednesday, January 22, Iniskeen, 7pm.

After knocking out the reigning champions UCC at the weekend, IT Carlow will look to continue their superb run when they face Letterkenny IT in the penultimate round. The side have registered 3-9 in both their opening games, overcoming a formidable IT Tralee side in their first encounter before the memorable victory over UCC.

Having made their first-ever Sigerson appearance in the opening round against Athlone IT, Michael Murphy’s Letterkenny are enjoying a sparkling campaign. Following that eight-point win, the side set up a quarter-final clash with IT Sligo and a goal from Michael Langan in that encounter helped them to a six-point victory.

While Letterkenny will prove much more than a handful to deal with, given that it is their maiden Electric Ireland Sigerson campaign, a final appearance may prove a step too far.

_____

