Vote for your EirGrid GAA Power Play of the Month for June

HURLING: Tony Kelly’s superb sideline cut v Limerick

Limerick captain Declan Hannon looked to have settled an epic Munster final with a massive score from well inside his own half in the second minute of injury time, a point that would surely sit alongside Ciaran Carey’s winner against the same opposition 26 years earlier. But Tony Kelly tore up that narrative.

With the allotted three minutes of injury time having elapsed, he stood over a side-line ball from as tight an angle as one could possibly hope to score, but amid a level of pressure that would be unbearable for most, knowing that anything less than a point would mean certain defeat for Clare.

Rather than play it short, he whipped the ball outside the right-hand post, allowing it to arc back in and over the crossbar for a breath-taking equaliser which was in no way diminished by the fact that his side’s challenge subsequently faltered in extra time.

FOOTBALL: Rian O’Neill’s epic last minute point v Galway

The Galway-Armagh All-Ireland quarter-final was undoubtedly the game of the 2022 Football Championship so far, and so choosing the finest moment of quality from that match should be particularly testing. Except it isn’t really, which speaks to the brilliance of Rian O’Neill’s mammoth equalising free to force extra time for Armagh.

Injury time had already spilled over by almost two extra minutes, with O’Neill standing over the ball, the guts of 60 metres on the angle from goal, in the 80th minute of ‘normal’ time. Not only did his booming right-footed kick split the posts, it cleared the crossbar comfortably, underlining the fact that few in the game have the accuracy and kicking range to rival the Armagh attacker. That he could harness it all when the need was greatest is a tribute to his temperament.

