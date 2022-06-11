Watch: EirGrid encourages GAA stars to “keep powering forward”

“Time can be our enemy or our friend”.

EirGrid are the official sponsors of the Official GAA Timing Sponsor, and the company is proud of everything that represents.

Having sponsored the U20 Football Championship earlier this year, they are remaining closely associated with GAA, as they aim to provide the country with the ability to power forward.

“Powering forward is all about timing and we’re proud to be the Official GAA Timing Sponsor. As the players on the pitch manage the 70 minutes from whistle to whistle, we manage the energy on the national grid all day, every day”, a spokesperson for EirGrid said in a new advertisement.

Check it out below:

Powering Forward is all about timing and we're proud to be the Official GAA Timing Sponsor. As the players on the pitch manage the 70 minutes from whistle to whistle, we manage the energy on the national grid all day, every day.#PoweringForward #EirGridGAA@officialgaa pic.twitter.com/HRDVCEdKV3 — EirGrid Plc (@EirGrid) June 10, 2022

As the advert says, time is everything, and it can be our enemy or our friend.

