Brian Cody’s Kilkenny future reportedly in doubt after All-Ireland final defeat

Huge news emerging in Kilkenny.

Kilkenny boss Brian Cody is reportedly set to call time on his stint as the Cats’ senior hurling boss after Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling final defeat to Limerick.

Sources have told Pundit Arena that a statement confirming his departure may arrive imminently, with further reports in the Irish Examiner suggesting similar.

Cody has been in charge of Kilkenny for 24 years so far, a period in which he won 11 All-Ireland titles for the Leinster kingpins.

Also, he has led Kilkenny to 18 provincial crowns, and a further 10 Allianz National Hurling League titles in that time.

The possible end of an era.

This year, Cody led Kilkenny to an unlikely All-Ireland Hurling final appearance after winning the Leinster Championship with ease against Galway in the Croke Park decider.

In the semi-final of the All-Ireland Championship, Cody’s side dismantled Clare before then meeting Limerick in the final.

And after a titanic tussle between the pair, it was John Kiely’s side who ran out as winners at GAA HQ.

🗣️"Our lads deserve great credit for the way they fought it out manfully to the very end…" ⚫️🟡@KilkennyCLG manager Brian Cody reflects on their defeat to Limerick. pic.twitter.com/jnPMXRdGef — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) July 17, 2022

“Our lads deserve great credit for the way they fought it out until the very end against the All-Ireland champions for the last two years,” Cody said when speaking to Sky Sports after the game on Sunday evening.

“They got an early goal that gave them great confidence to keep going but we settled into it well and fought until the bitter end.

“In the second-half we kept going, and obviously we are massively disappointed. But all I can say to the players is that I have huge admiration for the way they went about it.”

Cody then added: “Every Kilkenny person should be massively proud of what they put into the game. We weren’t looked upon as a team with great chances this year and we got to here, and we fought it out.

“The players deserve great credit. Having said all that, Limerick are the All-Ireland champions and we congratulate them for that. They are a super team.”

Read More About: Brian Cody, kilkenny gaa