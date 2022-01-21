First Class Challenges: Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher on education, injury and GAA

In association with

Any student knows that college is a balancing act. Classes, study, clubs, societies, and that’s not even to mention the social side.

Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher, however, is not your typical Irish college student.

Following his tour of duty with the Irish army in the Golan heights in Syria in 2017, Maher decided to return to education at age 27, choosing to study Business Management in TU Dublin. He soon found it to his liking and five years later, he is still studying.

“I would have served overseas in 2016 and I came back in April 2017. I decided to go back to college then that September. The transition was interesting to say the least.

“I originally only did a Higher Cert because I didn’t know how it would go for me but that went really well so I had the opportunity to go into the third year of a degree which I did and then I decided to go on and do a Masters in Strategic Management.

“It’s a bit of a readjustment but the supports that are set up are great.”

During that time, Maher has not only been juggling full-time studies and playing in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup with TU Dublin, but also his inter-county commitments with Tipperary and two anterior cruciate ligament injuries which have sidelined him for the best part of two years.

Every step of the way, TU Dublin have been there to help with a plethora of resources which aim to relieve the pressure on student athletes.

“TU Dublin run an elite scholarship programme which I’m on. Internally, they give you a mentor so it’s a point of contact for you if you need anything or if you’re under pressure, they really do go out of their way to help you.

“They understand that for me, Dublin is a two-hour journey away from Thurles and I’m travelling there twice a week which is a four-hour round trip. And then you have training and gym sessions and everything else that comes with it.

“So the people in the sports office, Darragh Biddlecombe and Lar O’Brien, they’re very approachable and they put an awful lot of resources in place to take the pressure off and help you succeed, especially this time of year when training ramps up coming into January and you’re between exams. They understand the strains you’d be under.

“My academic mentor for the first three years helped me so much, just for advice and was always there for a coffee when I was feeling under pressure and I really appreciate that. To be honest, it really helped me.

“And then there’s also strength and conditioning coaches there too, there’s physios to help out if you have any niggles so it’s a really well structured programme.”

Despite being on the scholarship, Maher says that the college never put any pressure on him to line out in the Fitzgibbon Cup. Instead he plays because it is a competition he very much enjoys.

“I never felt pressure to play for the college, the college never put pressure on me which they probably could have because I was on a scholarship but they never made me feel that way. Even when I got injured and wasn’t able to play Fitzgibbon, they were very understanding and they helped me out to no end.

“I really enjoy it, you’re playing with players that you wouldn’t normally play with. I think it’s such a valuable resource for players who are maybe on the fringe of intercounty panels to put their hand up. Managers do go to these Fitzgibbon games, they do watch the livestreams.

“There’s great interest in the Fitzgibbon, at any of my games, you’d always have a great crowd there.”

At 32, the Lorrha native is certainly one of the elder statesmen on the team which gives the younger cohort plenty of ammo as he found out during a practice match against Dublin on Thursday evening, his first match in seven and a half months.

“It was good to just blow out a few cobwebs so it was actually really enjoyable. It was good for me to get to know a few of the players before we play in the Fitzgibbon. I’ve been up and down to training but you don’t get to know lads till you’re out on the field with them so it was great in that regard.

“The craic and the slagging would go on, even last night there was a few of them slagging me that I came off after 35 minutes and I was saying that’s the benefit of being an auld lad!

“But that’s the other side of Fitzgibbon hurling, you’ve an awful lot of high profile players who mightn’t have gone to college straight away and they’re going back now or they’re doing Masters, and there’s a good mix between young and old.

“There does be good craic, college is all about enjoyment as well and that side of it is all part of the Fitzgibbon as well .”

Being in a three-team group, TU Dublin had to sit out the action on the opening week of the Fitzgibbon Cup but will be raring to go against TUS Midwest next Thursday.

“We’re looking forward to it. I was looking at the result last night and that’s a hard beating they took so it’s going to be between themselves and ourselves to see who can hammer it out and get out of the group. So we know it’s going to be a battle, most of the Fitzgibbon games are.

“It’s going to be my first full game. The boys were well up for the game last night, there was a change in the attitude from the training because we know that Fitzgibbon is around the corner. So we’re looking forward to a ding dong battle.”

_____

Electric Ireland’s Sigerson, Fitzgibbon and Higher Education Championship campaign, #FirstClassRivals, showcases the unique trait of these historic GAA competitions that sees unexpected alliances form when fierce county rivals put aside their differences to play together, challenge together, and win together.

Electric Ireland is proud to support the Higher Education Championships and will live stream a selection of Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup games. Watch the games and follow the Championship at www.electricireland.ie/hec and be a part of the conversation on social media using the hashtag, #FirstClassRivals or visit @ElectricIreland on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.