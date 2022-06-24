Armagh hoping to repeat Croke Park glory 20 years on

September 22, 2002 is a date that will live long in the minds of Armagh football fans.

A star-studded Armagh team, spearheaded by the likes of Kieran McGeeney, Oisin McConville, and Stephen McDonnell faced off against the kings and legends of Gaelic Football – Kerry.

While the majority of the country were rooting for Joe Kernan’s side in the All-Ireland Final, not many would have given the underdogs a chance against the county who had won 32 previous titles. Especially given that this was only Armagh’s third-ever final and they had lost the previous two.

Armagh were dominant at the time in Ulster 2002 began in typical fashion for the Orchard County, beating Fermanagh and Donegal on their way to the provincial crown. But having never translated their Ulster success to lifting the Sam Maguire, how would they fare in the All-Ireland series?

It was a stuttering start for them as they drew against Sligo in their initial All-Ireland quarter-final clash. But the rip-roaring replay went the way of the Northern team. Sligo may have been the heroic story of that summer but it was Armagh who deservedly booked their place in the penultimate round, where they would face their toughest opponents to date – Dublin.

For many, it was this clash that proved to be the most memorable. Facing the Dubs in their own backyard, in a cauldron of noise and colour, for some it can be a daunting task, others relish it. And for Armagh it was certainly the latter. Level at half-time, Kernan’s side edged into a very narrow lead with time ticking away. And with one point in it, every supporter in Croke Park that day collectively held their breath as Ray Cosgrove stepped up to take a free for Dublin to level the game. Were Armagh lucky that his shot hit the post? Many would argue that you make your own luck. They were the quickest to react and calmly fed the ball out of danger before the final whistle was blown. Armagh were through to the All-Ireland Final.

And they powered that momentum forward into the decider. When the final whistle went in Croke Park following their one-point victory over the Kingdom, the long-suffering Armagh fans, who had watched their team fall time and again, poured onto the field to celebrate with their team. Amid a sea of orange and white, Kieran McGeeney finally lifted the Sam Maguire Cup, dedicating their success to those fans.

20 years on, Armagh find themselves on the cusp of another fairytale summer. Over 25,000 of their supporters are set to descend on Croke Park this weekend with the heroes of 2002 to the forefront of their minds.

It hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing for McGeeney’s side this year given their tough loss against Donegal in the opening round in Ulster. But their comeback since is reminiscent of the Armagh of old. Knocking out the reigning All-Ireland champions Tyrone reinvigorated their fans before they powered to a 3-17 to 0-16 victory over Donegal, silencing many of their critics.

Now, with Galway in their sights, there is a strong belief flowing through the Orchard County. Historically, the Tribesmen have had the edge in their past Championship encounters but Armagh have already proven themselves to be giant slayers this year.

McGeeney may be at the heart of the operation just as he was 20 years ago but their young fans have new warriors to follow in the likes of Stefan Campbell, Rian O’Neill, and Rory Grugan. And history will mean nothing to them come 1.45pm on Sunday.

