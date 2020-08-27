 Close sidebar

Bizarre goal scored in club GAA match due to water break incident

by Sean McMahon
Caught napping.

There was drama in the Antrim Senior Football Championship as a water break led to Naomh Eanna scoring an easy goal against St. Galls.

Water breaks have been an interesting addition to this year’s club championships. Some people see it as a good opportunity to regroup and for managers to get some key messages to their players while others see it as an unnecessary disruption to the flow of the game.

Whatever side of the fence you are on, water breaks will remain for the foreseeable future.

However, the clash between St. Galls and Naomh Eanna has provided a lesson to teams across the country – don’t delay.

St Galls paid a heavy price as the referee called a water break midway through the second half of the Antrim SFC match as they remained in a huddle despite the allotted 60 seconds elapsing.

Naomh Eanna took their kick out while St Galls were still in their huddle and it allowed them to easily work the ball up the pitch before slotting the ball home into an empty net to raise the green flag.

It looks like St Galls can have few complaints as the referee signals for the players to return to their positions after 65 seconds. Despite this, St Galls stay in the huddle and the referee then starts the game after a full two minutes since he originally called for the water break.

Despite conceding this bizarre goal, St Galls won the match 1-12 to 1-9 which will see them face Roger Casements in the Antrim SFC quarter-final on Thursday night.

Nationwide, the club championships have offered up some rather interesting moments. At the beginning of August, an incredibly bizarre goal was scored in the Clare SFC which involved an originally disallowed goal and a player hitting a free out off his own player.

A few days later, a goal was ruled out in the Dublin SFC because a player wasn’t wearing his gumshield.

Author: Sean McMahon

Sean is Deputy Editor and head rugby writer. You can contact him by email seanmc@punditarena.com or on Twitter

