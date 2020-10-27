The 2020 championship season will hit the ground running this weekend.

Here you will find a full tv schedule for all of this weekend’s GAA championship action in the senior Gaelic football and hurling championships and the Ladies All-Ireland senior football championship.

Last weekend saw the Leinster and Munster Senior Hurling championships get underway as both Dublin and Limerick recorded wins in their respective provincial competitions.

In football, the Allianz League came to a close and this weekend, the senior provincial championships begin in football as does the continuation of the senior provincial hurling championships.

Due to the condensed nature of this year’s season, every weekend will be action-packed and full of quality games.

With RTÉ, Sky Sports and GAA GO all broadcasting matches, it can get a bit confusing as to who is showing what fixture.

Below you will find a full guide to this weekend’s games and how you can watch.

TV Guide to this weekend’s GAA Championship fixtures

Friday 30th October

7:30 pm: All-Ireland Ladies SFC – Tyrone v Armagh – TG4

Saturday 31st October

1:15 pm: Ulster SFC – Monaghan v Cavan – Sky Sports

3:00 pm: All-Ireland Ladies SFC – Tipperary v Galway – TG4

3:30 pm: Munster SHC – Cork v Waterford – Sky Sports

3:45 pm: Leinster SHC – Kilkenny v Dublin – GAA GO

5:00 pm: All-Ireland Ladies SFC – Dublin v Donegal – TG4

6:15 pm: Leinster SHC – Galway v Wexford – RTÉ

7 pm: Munster SFC – Waterford v Limerick – GAA GO

Sunday 1st November

Munster SFC – Tipperary v Clare – GAA GO.

1:15 pm: Connacht SFC – Mayo v Leitrim – RTÉ Now

1:30 pm: Leinster SFC – Louth v Longford – GAA GO

1:30 pm: Leinster SFC – Offaly v Carlow – GAA GO

1:30 pm: Leinster SFC – Wexford v Wicklow – GAA GO

1:30 pm: Ulster SFC – Donegal v Tyrone – RTÉ 2, BBC NI

4:00 pm: Ulster SFC – Derry v Armagh – BBC NI

4:00 pm: Munster SHC – Tipperary v Limerick – RTÉ 2

