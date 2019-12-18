TG4 Announce Bumper GAA Schedule For Start Of 2020

Irish television broadcaster TG4 have announced their broadcast schedule for the 2020 Allianz Leagues and the AIB All Ireland Club Championships.
TG4 will broadcast or stream 52 matches between now and the beginning of April, including 30 games from the Allianz Hurling and Football League, starting with live coverage of the AIB All-Ireland Club Semi-Finals on Saturday 4th January.
TG4’s new year coverage begins on the weekend of Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th January with live coverage of the All Ireland Club Football and Hurling Semi-Finals – Corofin v Nemo Rangers, Ballyboden St. Endas v Kilcoo, Ballyhale Shamrocks v Slaughtneil and Borris-Ileigh v St. Thomas’.
TG4’s Allianz Leagues coverage starts on Sunday 26 January with coverage of Waterford v Cork and Kilkenny v Dublin in the first round of the Hurling League.
GAA BEO will continue to be the home of live and exclusive coverage of all the major finals including the Allianz Football League Finals, Allianz Hurling League Final, AIB All Ireland Club Finals, Electric Ireland Sigerson, Fitzgibbon and Second Level Finals.
TG4 GAA Schedule
Saturday 4th January
AIB Club Championships – All Ireland Senior Football Semi Finals
Corofin v Nemo Rangers
Ballyboden St. Endas v Kilcoo, Live from 1pm
Sunday 5th January
AIB Club Championships – All Ireland Senior Hurling Semi Finals
Ballyhale Shamrocks v Slaughtneil
Borris-Ileigh v St. Thomas’, Live from 1.30pm
AIB Club Championships – All Ireland Junior Hurling Semi Final
Mícheál Breathnach v Russell Rovers, Live on YouTube Spórt TG4 from 1.25pm
Saturday 18th January
AIB Club Championships – All Ireland Junior & Intermediate Hurling Finals
Live on YouTube SpórtTG4
Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Final, Live on YouTube SpórtTG4
Sunday 19th January
AIB Club Championships – All Ireland Senior Football & Hurling Finals, Live from Croke Park
Saturday 25th January
AIB Club Championships – All Ireland Junior & Intermediate Football Finals
Live on YouTube SpórtTG4
Sunday 26th January
Allianz Leagues
LIVE: Waterford v Cork (Hurling)
DEFERRED: Kilkenny v Dublin (Hurling), Live on TG4 from 1:30pm
Wednesday 29th January
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Final, Live on YouTube SpórtTG4
Saturday 1st February
All-Ireland Scór na nÓg Finals, Live on YouTube SpórtTG4 from the INEC Killarney
Sunday 2nd February
Allianz Leagues
LIVE: Limerick v Galway (Hurling)
DEFERRED 1: Wexford v Clare (Hurling)
DEFERRED 2: Meath v Donegal (Football), Live on TG4 from 1:30pm
Sunday 9th February*
Allianz Leagues
LIVE/DEFERRED: Meath v Mayo (Football)
LIVE/DEFERRED: Donegal v Galway (Football)
LIVE/DEFERRED: Tyrone v Kerry (Football)
*Live pick depending on outcomes of Rounds 1 & 2. Live on TG4 from 1:30pm
Wednesday 12th February
Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Final
Live on YouTube SportTG4
Friday 14th February
GAA Presidents Awards, Live from Croke Park at 7:30pm
Sunday 16th February
LIVE & DEFERRED x3 matches: Allianz Leagues – Hurling Round 3
Live on TG4 from 1:30pm
Sunday 23rd February
LIVE & DEFERRED x3 matches: Allianz Leagues – Hurling & Football Round 4
Live on TG4 from 1:30pm
Sunday 1st March
LIVE & DEFERRED x3 matches: Allianz Leagues – Hurling & Football Round 5
Live on TG4 from 1:30pm
Wednesday 4th March
Eirgrid U20 Football Championship – Munster Final, Live on TG4
Friday 6th March
Eirgrid U20 Football Championship – Leinster Final, Live on TG4
7th – 8th March
LIVE – Allianz Leagues – Hurling Quarter Finals x2, Live on TG4
Saturday 14th March
Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup Ladies Football Final
14th-15th March
LIVE – Allianz Leagues – Hurling Semi Finals & Football Round 6
Live on TG4
Tuesday 17 March
Eirgrid U20 Football Championship – All Ireland Semi Finals
Sunday 22 March
LIVE – Allianz Leagues – Hurling Final & Football Round 7
28-29 March
Eirgrid U20 Football Championship – All Ireland Final, Live on TG4
Saturday 28 March
LIVE – Allianz Leagues – Football Finals Division 3&4, Live on TG4
Post Primary Hurling Finals, Live on YouTube SpórtTG4
Sunday 29 March
LIVE – Allianz Leagues – Football Finals Division 1&2, Live on TG4
Saturday 4 April
Post Primary Football Finals, Live on YouTube SpórtTG4