TG4 Announce Bumper GAA Schedule For Start Of 2020

Irish television broadcaster TG4 have announced their broadcast schedule for the 2020 Allianz Leagues and the AIB All Ireland Club Championships.

TG4 will broadcast or stream 52 matches between now and the beginning of April, including 30 games from the Allianz Hurling and Football League, starting with live coverage of the AIB All-Ireland Club Semi-Finals on Saturday 4th January.

TG4’s new year coverage begins on the weekend of Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th January with live coverage of the All Ireland Club Football and Hurling Semi-Finals – Corofin v Nemo Rangers, Ballyboden St. Endas v Kilcoo, Ballyhale Shamrocks v Slaughtneil and Borris-Ileigh v St. Thomas’.

TG4’s Allianz Leagues coverage starts on Sunday 26 January with coverage of Waterford v Cork and Kilkenny v Dublin in the first round of the Hurling League.

GAA BEO will continue to be the home of live and exclusive coverage of all the major finals including the Allianz Football League Finals, Allianz Hurling League Final, AIB All Ireland Club Finals, Electric Ireland Sigerson, Fitzgibbon and Second Level Finals.

TG4 GAA Schedule

Saturday 4th January

AIB Club Championships – All Ireland Senior Football Semi Finals

Corofin v Nemo Rangers

Ballyboden St. Endas v Kilcoo, Live from 1pm

Sunday 5th January

AIB Club Championships – All Ireland Senior Hurling Semi Finals

Ballyhale Shamrocks v Slaughtneil

Borris-Ileigh v St. Thomas’, Live from 1.30pm

AIB Club Championships – All Ireland Junior Hurling Semi Final

Mícheál Breathnach v Russell Rovers, Live on YouTube Spórt TG4 from 1.25pm

Saturday 18th January

AIB Club Championships – All Ireland Junior & Intermediate Hurling Finals

Live on YouTube SpórtTG4

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Final, Live on YouTube SpórtTG4

Sunday 19th January

AIB Club Championships – All Ireland Senior Football & Hurling Finals, Live from Croke Park

Saturday 25th January

AIB Club Championships – All Ireland Junior & Intermediate Football Finals

Live on YouTube SpórtTG4

Sunday 26th January

Allianz Leagues

LIVE: Waterford v Cork (Hurling)

DEFERRED: Kilkenny v Dublin (Hurling), Live on TG4 from 1:30pm

Wednesday 29th January

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Final, Live on YouTube SpórtTG4

Saturday 1st February

All-Ireland Scór na nÓg Finals, Live on YouTube SpórtTG4 from the INEC Killarney

Sunday 2nd February

Allianz Leagues

LIVE: Limerick v Galway (Hurling)

DEFERRED 1: Wexford v Clare (Hurling)

DEFERRED 2: Meath v Donegal (Football), Live on TG4 from 1:30pm

Sunday 9th February*

Allianz Leagues

LIVE/DEFERRED: Meath v Mayo (Football)

LIVE/DEFERRED: Donegal v Galway (Football)

LIVE/DEFERRED: Tyrone v Kerry (Football)

*Live pick depending on outcomes of Rounds 1 & 2. Live on TG4 from 1:30pm

Wednesday 12th February

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Final

Live on YouTube SportTG4

Friday 14th February

GAA Presidents Awards, Live from Croke Park at 7:30pm

Sunday 16th February

LIVE & DEFERRED x3 matches: Allianz Leagues – Hurling Round 3

Live on TG4 from 1:30pm

Sunday 23rd February

LIVE & DEFERRED x3 matches: Allianz Leagues – Hurling & Football Round 4

Live on TG4 from 1:30pm

Sunday 1st March

LIVE & DEFERRED x3 matches: Allianz Leagues – Hurling & Football Round 5

Live on TG4 from 1:30pm

Wednesday 4th March

Eirgrid U20 Football Championship – Munster Final, Live on TG4

Friday 6th March

Eirgrid U20 Football Championship – Leinster Final, Live on TG4

7th – 8th March

LIVE – Allianz Leagues – Hurling Quarter Finals x2, Live on TG4

Saturday 14th March

Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup Ladies Football Final

14th-15th March

LIVE – Allianz Leagues – Hurling Semi Finals & Football Round 6

Live on TG4

Tuesday 17 March

Eirgrid U20 Football Championship – All Ireland Semi Finals

Sunday 22 March

LIVE – Allianz Leagues – Hurling Final & Football Round 7

28-29 March

Eirgrid U20 Football Championship – All Ireland Final, Live on TG4

Saturday 28 March

LIVE – Allianz Leagues – Football Finals Division 3&4, Live on TG4

Post Primary Hurling Finals, Live on YouTube SpórtTG4

Sunday 29 March

LIVE – Allianz Leagues – Football Finals Division 1&2, Live on TG4

Saturday 4 April

Post Primary Football Finals, Live on YouTube SpórtTG4