Confirmed – Elite sport including inter-county GAA permitted under Level 5

The Irish government have confirmed that elite sport in Ireland is permitted to continue as the country enters Level 5 of the Living With Covid plan.

People throughout Ireland are bracing themselves for a difficult few weeks after it was confirmed tonight that Ireland will enter a Level 5 lockdown from Wednesday night to December 1.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin gave a televised address to the nation where he outlined that the measures are necessary to suppress the COVID-19 virus which has been rapidly spreading in recent weeks.

The onset of Level 5 restrictions has raised the question of whether elite sport can continue in Ireland but the government has confirmed that they will be permitted.

WATCH: Government press briefing on Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions

Below you will find an excerpt from the updated guidelines for Level 5 on gov.ie.

Exercise and sporting events

Training and matches No training or matches should take place, with the following exceptions: non-contact training can continue for school-aged children, outdoors in pods of 15

professional, elite sports and inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and greyhound racing are permitted to continue behind closed doors All other training activities should be individual only. No exercise or dance classes are permitted. Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools

Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools closed. Of course, the continuation of the intercounty GAA season still raises some questions as it will not be feasible to ‘cocoon’ the players in a ‘bubble’ to the same extent of their professional counterparts in rugby and soccer. The respective sporting organisations will likely review the viability of their sports going ahead as a result of the government’s decision to move to Level 5 for six weeks.

