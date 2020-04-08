Semple Stadium Set For Multi-Million Euro Redevelopment

Semple Stadium is set for a multi-million euro redevelopment after Tipperary county council granted planning permission for works on the 45,000 capacity ground.

The works will focus on the Kinane Stand or the Old Stand.

The 14,500 capacity of the stand will remain unchanged but the works will include the development of a new floor which will provide new gym, physio, changing room, media and bar facilities among other features.

The full detail of the works include the following:

(i) modifications to ground floor comprising removal of identified turnstiles and provision of new exit gate and construction of three service cores providing access to upper floor levels, to include wheelchair accessible turnstiles and separate ground floor store;

(ii) the insertion of a new first floor level under the existing stand to provide for gym, physio, changing room, media, function space and bar, kitchen, reception, meeting room, plant, store and associated circulation areas;

(iii) reconfiguration of seating area to provide dedicated VIP and disabled access areas;

(iv) provision of plant, maintenance and fire escape access at roof level;

(v) all associated site works, including elevational changes, associated signage, landscaping and services infrastructure.