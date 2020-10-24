 Close sidebar

RTÉ release stirring promo ahead of the return of the GAA Championship

by Sean McMahon
This is fantastic.

RTÉ have released a stirring, emotional promo ahead of the return of the GAA championship.

This weekend, the Allianz Football Leagues enter their final round while the Munster and Leinster Senior Hurling championships begin as Laois meet Dublin on Saturday evening and Limerick take on Clare at Semple Stadium on Sunday.

When the Irish government announced that the country would enter Level 5, this put this year’s inter-county and championship season into considerable doubt.

However, the government made an exception which allowed elite sports to be played behind closed doors which included senior inter-county matches.

Although there are still huge concerns surrounding the safety of players and the wider public due to the staging of the games, it will come as a welcome boost as the Irish people are in desperate need of something to look forward to.

With the country only a few days into a six-week lockdown, the staging of these matches will be a welcome distraction to the difficult circumstances we all find ourselves in.

RTÉ who have produced some excellent GAA promos and montages in the past, have outdone themselves once again with a new release ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

You can check it out below:

Author: Sean McMahon

Sean is Deputy Editor and head rugby writer. You can contact him by email seanmc@punditarena.com or on Twitter

