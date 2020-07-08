Jim Gavin Names The Toughest County Dublin Faced During His Tenure

Former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin has named the toughest county which his side faced during his hugely successful tenure.

Gavin managed Dublin between 2012 and 2019 where he guided the Dubs to a historic five All-Ireland titles in a row before he stepped down from the job in October of last year.

In total, throughout his time with Dublin, Gavin secured six All-Ireland titles, five National League titles and seven Leinster Championship titles.

The 49-year-old was speaking on Off The Ball alongside Micheal O’Muircheartaigh where he discussed his career and coaching philosophy.

Inevitably, Gavin was asked who was the best team that his side came up against throughout his time with Dublin and he explained that on a most consistent basis, that team was Mayo.

“You’d have to say that this year (2019), that Kerry team obviously impressed us over both games and but for a bounce of a ball, they might have gotten away with the victory in the first All-Ireland last year.

“Mayo, definitely, over the expanse of my time, those seven years were probably the most consistent team.

“What a superb group of players. I think you could dial up any of the games, particularly in 2017 when it was so close. So that particular group, I have huge admiration for them.

“They’re exemplary gentlemen. They really represent Mayo so well and they’re just really good footballers. They play the game the way I like to see it be played as well.

“Over the expanse of those seven years, they were probably the most consistent team.”

Gavin also outlined his admiration for past Tyrone and Donegal teams but in his eyes, Mayo were the most consistent.

“Some of the games we had against Tyrone were fabulous. We obviously met a great Donegal team in 2014 as well. But probably overall, Mayo were the most consistent team that I met.”