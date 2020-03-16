Home GAA Dublin’s Jack McCaffrey Posts Important Message On Covid-19

Sean McMahon March 16, 2020

Dublin football star Jack McCaffrey has posted an important message on social media in light of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in Ireland. 

The 26-year-old, who has four All-Stars to his name, is a doctor in St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny and in the video, he pleads with the Irish people to continue to avoid public gatherings and maintain high standards of hygiene such as washing your hands regularly.

Jack McCaffrey

“I’m still getting used to seeing my own clean-shaven face, it’s the first time in a long time I’ve been like that, and the reason for that is because it helps those of us who work in hospitals to protect ourselves and protect other patients while we’re dealing with people who have the Covid-19 disease,” McCaffrey said in a video posted to Twitter.

“The reason for this video is that I’m just looking to ask that everybody else continues to do their bit to help out with that as well, whether that be washing their hands coming in and out of the house, whether that be avoiding public gatherings. I just want to thank everybody who’s been helping so far and re-emphasise how important they are.

“Please, please, please do continue to follow those instructions and thank you very much.”

