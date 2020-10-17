Intercounty season off to a bad start with Leitrim-Down clash called off

Not the start we would have hoped for.

The GAA have been hit with the news that today’s National Football League Division 3 clash between Leitrim and Down has been called off.

The inter-county GAA season gets underway this weekend with the resumption of the National League but there are fears surrounding the ability to fulfil fixtures due to the deteriorating situation around the country in terms of rising COVID-19 cases.

Nevertheless, the season has resumed but we have already seen our first postponed fixture with the news that Leitrim are unable to field enough players and as such, have pulled out of today’s game.

“Unfortunately, due to the greater health situation that has gripped the country, Leitrim GAA has found itself having to concede our Allianz League encounter versus Down today,” a Leitrim GAA statement read.

“A number of players are awaiting test results and unavailable to travel. Other factors also prevented further players from being available, considering this greater health situation, and in this course of action, we must respect this situation.

“In summation, we are unable to field a team. We are living through very difficult times in an ever-increasing pandemic situation.

“Leitrim GAA is acutely aware of the efforts that have been made to get the inter-county season up and running.

Allianz Football League Leitrim v Down – https://t.co/ppUb3pJ5CE — Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) October 17, 2020

“However, on this occasion, we cannot fulfill this fixture which is regrettable. We are hopeful that our situation will have resolved itself before next weekend’s fixture versus Tipperary.”

As a result of the postponement, Leitrim are still firmly rooted in a relegation battle with their final match of the league scheduled for next weekend against Tipperary.

