GAA suspend all club games with immediate effect due to a “number of incidents”

The GAA have confirmed in a statement this afternoon that they have suspended all club games across the country with immediate effect.

The GAA’s Management Committee has today endorsed a decision to suspend all GAA Club games ​at all levels with immediate effect ​and until further notice — The GAA (@officialgaa) October 5, 2020

Club fixtures across the country have been played for some time now since restrictions were lifted in the latter part of the summer but the GAA have moved quickly to shut down all future club fixtures as a result of events in recent days.

Training, however, is allowed to continue.

The country is currently experiencing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases which have prompted fears that a nationwide lockdown could once again be implemented.

In addition to this, there has been widespread outrage on social media due to certain scenes which have taken place in recent days and weeks.

Most recently, Blackrock hurling club in Cork came in for severe criticism after footage emerged of celebrations taking place after their Cork SHC triumph over Glen Rovers.

Footage showed a parade taking place close to their club with a severe lack of social distancing in existence.

Ireland: #NPHET Level 5 recommendation is an outrage! Also Ireland following Blackrock’s victory over Glen Rovers today: pic.twitter.com/1TzBXGAhCS — Gary Hurley 🇪🇺 (@GaryAHurley) October 4, 2020

GAA Statement

“The GAA’s Management Committee has today endorsed a decision to suspend all GAA Club games ​at all levels with immediate effect ​and until further notice,” a statement from the GAA read.

“The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety following a number of incidents that have been brought to our attention in recent days. ​In particular, post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at certain events have proved disappointing and problematic.

“This directive applies to all ages and all grades across the island. Club Social Centres / bars are also to close.

“​Training will continue to be permitted as per the guidelines outlined for the relevant levels in the Government’s National Framework for Living with Covid 19 and relevant guidelines in the Six Counties.

“The GAA will continue to monitor the situation in the ​coming days and weeks, regarding changes in government guidelines, before liaising with our units accordingly.

“The Association would also like to acknowledge all of those units who have worked diligently in complying with the public health advice around the staging of our games and training sessions since activity resumed.

“More than ever, we ask that you continue with this approach where training sessions for your players is continuing.”

