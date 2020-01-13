Referee Escorted From Pitch As Spectators Vent Frustrations After Dublin Loss

Referee Alan Coyne was escorted from the field of play in the immediate aftermath of Dublin’s shock loss to Longford in the O’Byrne Cup at the weekend.

Dessie Farrell, on his debut game in charge of Dublin since taking over from Jim Gavin, saw his side fall to 1-13 to 3-6 defeat in the semi-final as Longford will now meet Offaly in the final.

There was a dramatic finish to the game as Dublin substitute Gerry Seaver notched a goal to give his side a two-point lead going into the closing stages but Longford knocked over three consecutive points to clinch a famous win.

The result won’t worry Farrell too much as he made 23 substitutions throughout the game to run the rule over the wider panel ahead of the beginning of the Allianz League campaign where Dublin will host Kerry in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final on January 25.

Unfortunately, the end of the game was marred by the fact that the referee needed to be escorted from the pitch as spectators vented their anger with the Westmeath man as he left the field.

"Go on ye fkn knacker ye" "Cheat, cheat, cheat" "Ye fkn waster ye" If you find yourself shouting the likes of the above at a referee then do us all a favour & kindly fucking stay at home the next day. You only think you are a "supporter". Truly embarrassing. #GAA#GAA https://t.co/OhTMxUydNQ pic.twitter.com/XjS4OusfDt — UnOfficialGaa (@UnOfficialGaa) January 12, 2020

