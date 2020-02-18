Kerry Youngster To Head Down Under To Chase AFL Dream

Kerry youngster Deividas Uosis looks set to join AFL side Brisbane Lions at the end of the year as he makes the switch from Gaelic football to Australian football.

Uosis, who was born in Lithuania before moving to Kerry when he was four, played as a goalkeeper on the Kerry minor side who won the 2017 All-Ireland final.

The Dingle native has also played outfield throughout his young career for both his club and school, PS Chorca Dhuibhne. He is set to join Brisbane in October on a two-year international rookie contract.

The AFL held a combine in UCD in December which is where Uosis impressed the onlooking scouts.

“I was surprised to get the call,” Uosis told The Irish Independent.

“I was told I tested well at the combine. Everyone did interviews at the combine but Brisbane were the first to come back to me and when they did, I wasn’t going to miss that opportunity. It’s a dream to go down there and play professional sport.”

Uosis is now the third Kerry All-Ireland minor to make the switch to AFL with Stefan Okunbor and Mark O’Connor both currently plying their trade with the Geelong Cats.