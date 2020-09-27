 Close sidebar

David Clifford scored an incredible goal as East Kerry crowned county champions

by Sean McMahon
Ridiculous.

David Clifford’s incredible goal helped East Kerry to their second successive county title as they overcame Mid Kerry 2-15 to 0-9.

This was East Kerry’s second county championship title after they won their first title in 20 years in 2019.

East Kerry’s win will likely see Clifford remain as captain of the intercounty side when the Allianz League and Championship begin next month.

At the beginning of the second half, the game was relatively tight with East Kerry leading by just two points. That was until David Clifford popped up with a remarkable shot which was taken some distance from goal to give his side their first raised green flag of the evening.

The 21-year-old’s strike was also on his “weaker side” as he explained after the game.

“Yerra, I suppose I did. Dara Moynihan did well to just slip it out, he was in a bit of contact. I suppose when you’re off your weaker side at times you’re hoping for a bit of luck and thankfully I got it.”

East Kerry pushed on from that point as they ran out 2-15 to 0-9 winners.

Clifford also managed four points from play during the game which brought his overall tally in this final to 1-4.

Author: Sean McMahon

Sean is Deputy Editor and head rugby writer. You can contact him by email seanmc@punditarena.com or on Twitter

