Clare championship match produced an incredibly bizarre goal at the weekend

Club GAA action has been a welcome return to the Irish sporting landscape in recent weeks after COVID-19 brought a shuddering halt to the season.

With the return of club football and hurling around the country, we are able to witness some spectacular skills. In this instance, some bizarre goals, the latest of which occurred in the Clare Senior Football Championship.

Few supporters are available to watch games in the flesh due to government restrictions. Thankfully, many county boards throughout the country have partnered with streaming platforms so fans can watch the action from the comfort of their own homes.

Thanks to this technology, we were able to witness a pretty bizarre goal in the Clare Senior Football Championship clash between Cooraclare and St Breckans.

The match was played in Miltown Malbay, at Hennessy Memorial Park. It was a close-fought contest until the end of the second half as St Breckans pulled away with what was one of the strangest goals you will likely see this year.

St Breckans’ Jack Sheedy raised the green flag with a cool finish past the Cooraclare goalkeeper but it was disallowed for an improper handpass in the build-up.

Cooraclare were keen to get on with matters. They opted to take the free out quickly. However, the ball ricocheted off a teammate and landed into the hands of Sheedy once again.

He raised the green flag in much easier circumstances this time as Cooraclare goalkeeper Killian Roche left his goal. He did this to offer himself up as a passing option. This allowed Sheedy to kick the ball into an empty net.

Thanks to that goal, St Breckans held on for a three-point win. This marked their return to the top tier of the Clare Senior Football Championship.